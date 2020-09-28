NeNe Leakes is lashing out! Days after announcing she would be leaving the Real Housewives franchise, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that Bravo actually forced her out.

When asked by a Twitter fan if Bravo would give her the spinoff she deserves, the 52-year-old responded, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any capacity.”

Another fan followed up by saying that it sounded like Bravo pushed her out and asked if that was the story Leakes wanted out there.

“They definitely did,” Leakes responded, confirming many fans’ suspicions.

They definitely did — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 26, 2020

But things didn’t stop there. When Wendy Williams appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the talk show host shared her thoughts on Leakes’ future with Andy Cohen, and Williams’ comments didn’t sit well with the Atlanta housewife.

“NeNe has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back. NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention,” Williams told Cohen. “I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff. Is it going to be like, Gregg [Leakes] and NeNe on another reality show? That’s boring. NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”

In a series of tweets, Leakes went off on both parties, referring to Williams as a “cocaine head” and Cohen as a “racist.”

I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

Leakes went on to say that the show manipulated black women to say negative things about each other “while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down.” She added, “They using me for ratings like they have always done.”

Leakes had announced that she would be leaving RHOA in a YouTube video released on September 17. She was first part of the show in 2008, when it had premiered, left the series in 2015 and returned for its 10th season in 2017.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows,” Leakes said. “I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

Responding to her exit, Bravo told Us at the time that they wished her all the best and thanked Leakes for “sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Cohen also responded to her exit on September 17, saying that she was a “gif and catchphrase machine.”

“In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST,” he captioned his Instagram post. “Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA.

“I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever. XO, Buttercup.”

Stay tuned as the RHOA drama unfolds!