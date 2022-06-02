Nene Leakes Sued By Boyfriend's Wife For Over $100K: Report
All in the name of love. Nene Leakes is reportedly being sued by her boyfriend's wife for allegedly sleeping with her man, causing their marriage to collapse.
According to Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, Leakes first hooked up with Nyonisela Sioh while he was still a married man. In the court documents, Tehmeh-Sioh reportedly said The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum humiliated her by posting picture after picture of the now-couple.
Tehmeh-Sioh claimed she suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, as well as loss of affection. Though most states do not allow a person to sue a spouse's extramarital partner for alienation of affection, North Carolina is one of the few states that does. The plaintiff is seeking more than $100K, per TMZ.
OK! reported Leakes and Sioh were first linked in December 2021 months after the tragic death of her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who died in September after a battle with colon cancer. An insider gushed at the time that the reality star is "very happy right now," and "can't stop smiling around Nyonisela."
The lovebirds were introduced by RHOA star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas, and it seems they hit it off right away, with the source adding of the two after they were seen packing on the PDA at the end of last year: "It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies."
"Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He's constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first," they added. "She couldn't have found a better guy to be with after her loss."
Aside from falling in love and being sued for doing so, Leakes is also in the midst of a discrimination lawsuit with Bravo accusing the Real Housewives team of being a toxic workplace. In her suit filed earlier this year, Leakes claimed the show ignored her complaints of "racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior."
"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives," Leakes' attorney said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. The suit also alleged her departure from the beloved franchise was in part due to her complaints of racism, as she was apparently forced off the show in 2020 before its 13th season.