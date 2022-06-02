Nene Leakes Sued By Boyfriend's Wife For Over $100K: Report

OK! reported Leakes and Sioh were first linked in December 2021 months after the tragic death of her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who died in September after a battle with colon cancer. An insider gushed at the time that the reality star is "very happy right now," and "can't stop smiling around Nyonisela."

The lovebirds were introduced by RHOA star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas, and it seems they hit it off right away, with the source adding of the two after they were seen packing on the PDA at the end of last year: "It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies."