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'Nervous' Travis Kelce Made Taylor Swift Cry After Promising to 'Protect Her Forever' During Emotional Wedding Vows, Insider Reveals

Image of An insider claimed that Travis Kelce was 'nervous.'
Source: MEGA; Unsplash

An insider claimed that Travis Kelce was 'nervous.'

July 6 2026, Updated 6:21 p.m. ET

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Travis Kelce got a case of the wedding jitters while standing at the altar!

Reportedly, Kelce was “nervous” before delivering his 20-minute vows that left Taylor Swift in tears.

An insider told the Daily Mail on Sunday, July 5, that “Taylor looked tearful during a part in the vows where he promised to protect her forever.”

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'He Kept It Together'

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Image of The couple's vows were collectively 40-minutes long.
Source: MEGA

The couple's vows were collectively 40-minutes long.

The insider went on to clarify that while the groom seemed “nervous” standing in front of the roughly 1,000 people, “he kept it together” during his portion of the combined 40-minute vows.

The NFL player and national pop sensation, both 36, got married at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, with attendees saying the pair completely transformed the venue.

George Stephanopoulos, the Good Morning America co-host, provided more details on the pair's vows.

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'Everything You Would Hope For'

Image of The vows were said to have been 'real' and 'deeply loving.'
Source: MEGA

The vows were said to have been 'real' and 'deeply loving.'

He shared that the speeches were “everything you would hope for,” describing them as “real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving” when he spoke with an ABC reporter.

AMC CEO Adam Aron also wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the vows were “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing exploration," before going on to add that they included “how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families as one and to their new mutual life together.”

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'Kiss Every Chance You Get'

Image of Adam Sandler officiated the star-studded wedding.
Source: MEGA

Adam Sandler officiated the star-studded wedding.

Adam Sandler, who officiated the wedding, made sure to give the newlyweds “touching” yet “simple” advice, according to the Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

During an interview with CNN, Reid shared, “He said kiss every chance you get — every chance you have, every single day. So whether you’re going to bed or going to work … go ahead and kiss her.”

“And I thought that was … in a simple way, in its simplest form, really, was touching that way.”

'He Did a Great Job in Getting Them Married'

Image of Andy Reid praised Adam Sandler after the wedding.
Source: MEGA

Andy Reid praised Adam Sandler after the wedding.

Also, during a press conference on Sunday, July 5, Reid repeated Sandler’s advice while continuing to praise his officiating skills.

“Hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss,” Reid said in a video posted to X by reporter Krysyan Edler. "Make sure you do it every day, every minute; if you have an opportunity to do it, knock it out, and you won’t have problems.”

“In a simply, hysterical way, he was a phenomenal … he’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor, but that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form,” he went on to say.

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