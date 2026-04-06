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Shocking Twist: New Ransom Note Claims to Know Where Nancy Guthrie's Body Is as Savannah Makes 'Today' Show Comeback

Photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC

A new ransom note claimed to know where Nancy Guthrie’s body is as her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, makes her ‘Today’ show return.

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April 6 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

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A new ransom note claims to know the location of Nancy Guthrie's body, as her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, returned to work at the Today show for the first time since her mother's disappearance.

TMZ reportedly received two ransom notes on Monday, April 6, the same day the NBC anchor returned to air since the news of her mother's abduction on Febuary 1.

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Ransom Letter Claims to Know Where Nancy Guthrie's Body Is

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Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

The sender is reportedly the same person who sent letters earlier this year, asking for one Bitcoin in exchange for information on the 84-year-old's disappearance.

The email reportedly said, "I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you,” noting that Nancy was "dead."

The sender also blasted being "disregarded as a scam" by authorities.

“It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam," the first letter read. "They are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me."

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Bitcoins Were Asked in Exchange For Nancy Guthrie Information

Photo of The sender reportedly asked for Bitcoin in exchange for information.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The sender reportedly asked for Bitcoin in exchange for information.

The sender also claimed to have been out of the United States for more than five years and have nothing to do with the "horrific crime."

They demanded half a Bitcoin upfront in exchange for the information, asking for the remaining half to be transferred after a public arrest was made.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Reportedly Seen in Mexico

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reportedly spotted in Sonora, Mexico.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reportedly spotted in Sonora, Mexico.

A second note later arrived from the same sender, reading, "I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico," according to the outlet.

In addition, the note's author claimed not to be motivated by greed, insisting, "I just want what's fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the alleged ransom notes, saying, "All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI."

Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today' Show

Photo of Savannah Guthrie returned to the 'Today' show on April 6.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie returned to the 'Today' show on April 6.

The notes came the same day that Savannah returned to host the Today show for the first time since her mother was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Ariz., home.

"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she said on air, before adding, "Ready or not, let's do the news."

Later during the episode, Savannah broke down in tears while greeting fans outside and thanking them for their support.

"These signs are so beautiful," she told the audience. "You guys have been so beautiful, I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it and we feel your prayers. So thank you so much."

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