Savannah Guthrie's Family May Have Paid Ransom to Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnappers, Ex-Special Agent Claims
Feb. 10 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack believes that Savannah Guthrie and her family actually paid the ransom amount in order to get her mom, Nancy, back from her alleged abductors.
On February 9, Savannah, 54, shared an emotional video just before the clock had struck 5 p.m. MT for the second payoff note deadline.
Savannah Guthrie and Her Family Released Several Videos Asking for Nancy's Safe Return
Jason was asked during his recent appearance on Fox News why the clip was just of her and not with her siblings, Annie and Camron. On February 7, the trio had first released a heartfelt plea together where they begged Nancy's captors to release her.
"I think she may have paid the ransom and is now waiting to hear and wants to make sure that if she has paid, then the [kidnappers] are in the process of moving her," Jason explained.
"People are going to be on the lookout for any new suspicious activity that could pop up, so I wouldn't read to much into her reading the note alone," he added.
When inquired if Nancy's disappearance was made to look like an abduction but could really be a murder, the crisis negotiator said that that authorities are "considering every alternative theory" to the case.
He noticed that just because the kidnapping angle is being explored in the public the most, it does not mean that the theory is necessarily true.
Jason Pack Stated the Public Doesn't Know the Whole Story About Nancy Guthrie's Vanishing
According to Jason, investigators are "looking at everybody's alibi and as the timeline closes," cops are either ruling people out or adding "more concerning "suspects into the mix that they may want to talk to.
The public only knows "bits and pieces" of the whole story, he stated.
Nancy was reported missing on February 1 and was last seen the night before at her Tucson, Ariz. home. She had been reportedly dropped off by Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, that evening.
Savannah Guthrie Asked the Public for Their Help in the Search for Her Missing Mom
Nancy's possible abductors had demanded $6 million worth of bitcoin from the Today show anchor by Monday night. In her video she filmed solo, Savannah pleaded for this "nightmare" to finally end and said Nancy "was taken" but didn't know where she went.
She then asked the public to aid in the search and expressed her gratitude to everyone for sending her family support.
As for last week's plea, the broadcaster sat teary-eyed with her siblings as she read off a piece of paper. "We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," Savannah sobbed.
On February 10, the alleged suspect's photo was released, showing a person in a black mask.