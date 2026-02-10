Savannah Guthrie's Family May Have Paid Ransom to Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnappers, Ex-Special Agent Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack believes that Savannah Guthrie and her family actually paid the ransom amount in order to get her mom, Nancy, back from her alleged abductors. On February 9, Savannah, 54, shared an emotional video just before the clock had struck 5 p.m. MT for the second payoff note deadline.

Savannah Guthrie and Her Family Released Several Videos Asking for Nancy's Safe Return

Source: Fox News Jason Pack revealed why he thinks Savannah Guthrie paid the ransom money.

Jason was asked during his recent appearance on Fox News why the clip was just of her and not with her siblings, Annie and Camron. On February 7, the trio had first released a heartfelt plea together where they begged Nancy's captors to release her. "I think she may have paid the ransom and is now waiting to hear and wants to make sure that if she has paid, then the [kidnappers] are in the process of moving her," Jason explained.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Cops are looking into several theories surrounding the case.

"People are going to be on the lookout for any new suspicious activity that could pop up, so I wouldn't read to much into her reading the note alone," he added. When inquired if Nancy's disappearance was made to look like an abduction but could really be a murder, the crisis negotiator said that that authorities are "considering every alternative theory" to the case. He noticed that just because the kidnapping angle is being explored in the public the most, it does not mean that the theory is necessarily true.

Jason Pack Stated the Public Doesn't Know the Whole Story About Nancy Guthrie's Vanishing

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

According to Jason, investigators are "looking at everybody's alibi and as the timeline closes," cops are either ruling people out or adding "more concerning "suspects into the mix that they may want to talk to. The public only knows "bits and pieces" of the whole story, he stated. Nancy was reported missing on February 1 and was last seen the night before at her Tucson, Ariz. home. She had been reportedly dropped off by Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, that evening.

Savannah Guthrie Asked the Public for Their Help in the Search for Her Missing Mom

Source: MEGA The 'Today' show anchor made a public plea for Nancy's return to her family on Instagram recently.