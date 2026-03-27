Savannah Guthrie Reveals 'Today' Show Return Date After 2-Month Hiatus as Mom Nancy Remains Missing: 'I Can't Not Come Back'

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Savannah Guthrie's long-awaited Today show return has finally been announced after a two-month hiatus amid a desperate search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. The NBC star's colleague Hoda Kotb revealed on Friday, March 26, that Savannah would resume her role as an anchor on the famed morning broadcast on Monday, April 6. "We cannot wait to welcome her back with open arms here in Studio 1A," said co-anchor Craig Melvin during Friday's show.

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The second part of Savannah's emotional sit-down interview with Kotb aired moments before her return date was announced. During the tear-filled chat, Savannah explained why she decided to go back to work as her mother remains missing. "It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," Savannah expressed regarding her return to Today. "But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now."

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'I Don't Know If I'll Belong Anymore'

"I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family," she continued. Savannah confessed, "I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try. I’m not gonna be the same, but maybe it’s like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places."

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Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing Despite 2-Month Search and $1 Million Reward

Savannah's April return will mark her first in-studio appearance on Today since January 30 — one day before her mother was last seen. Police believe Nancy was abducted from her home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1. Footage from the elder's doorbell camera captured a masked suspect in front of her house in Tucson, Ariz., where Nancy's blood was also notably discovered. Despite a two-month search and a $1 million reward offered by the Guthrie family for Nancy's "recovery," the 84-year-old remains missing, with little leads directing investigators toward her discovery or identity of a suspect.

'I Imagine Her Terror and It Is Unthinkable'