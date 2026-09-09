Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Begs Fans to Stop Posting 'AI Garbage' After Singer's Death: 'It's Been Challenging to Absorb and Ignore'

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Dolly Parton's sister begged fans to stop posting "AI garbage" about the late singer. Stella Parton released a statement on social media on September 5 addressing the tributes she has seen online about her sister, who passed away at age 80 on August 25. "Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and sensitivity from strangers," she wrote.

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'Endless Garbage'

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 at 80 years old.

According to Stella, many people have been posting artificial images that have made it difficult for the late Grammy-winner's family to grieve. "There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted every day, and it's been challenging to absorb and ignore," she continued. "As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation." AI-generated images have depicted Dolly in heaven alongside other late country music legends and the star lying limp in a hospital bed. Even Donald Trump generated an image of them walking arm-in-arm.

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'Surprised and Delighted'

Source: MEGA Stella Parton thanked 'genuine' fans for their support after Dolly Parton's death.

Stella went on to praise fans who have shown "genuine" support to the family. "Let me say thank you to the ones who have shown genuine love and support during this time of our family's bereavement," she gushed. "We will be okay, but each of us will grieve in our own personal way." "Every human being experiences pain and loss in life and my family is no different," Stella added. "My big sister Dolly would be surprised and delighted by the love her family and she has been shown during this time."

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton was laid to rest next to her late husband, Carl Dean.

"She loved her fans and the public in general," she noted, then explaining why Dolly had chosen not to be divisive and to focus her career on messages of love and unity. "That is the reason she chose not to express her opinion on a lot of things like politics, religion and individuals in the public eye," Stella noted. Dolly did, however, speak out on the rise of AI in creative spaces in 2023. "I think all this stuff can be great, used in the right way,” she previously told the Hollywood Reporter. "But not to replace voices and writings and not to replace a human being that belongs to God."

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton spoke out against AI in art.