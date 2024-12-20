New York City Hotspot L'Amico Is the Place to Be! Inside Chef Proprietor Laurent Tourondel's Rustic Italian Restaurant

Looking for somewhere chic and delicious to eat in New York City? Head over to L'Amico, which is approaching its 10-year anniversary in the NoMad neighborhood, known for its prime location and tasty food.

“At L’Amico quality comes first. There are a lot of things that have been keeping L’Amico thriving for what will soon be ten years and one of them is the quality and consistency of the food — it is something we are always paying attention to," Chef Proprietor Laurent Tourondel exclusively tells OK!.