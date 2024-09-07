Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Loved-Up at Upscale Pizza Joint in New York After Packing on the PDA at Chiefs After-Party

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen on a date at Lucali in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The duo were spotted holding hands as they exited upscale pizza joint Lucali. The “Cruel Summer” singer wore an all-black ensemble with shorts, a blazer and knee-high boots. The star wore her signature black cat eye and her blonde locks down in loose waves.

The NFL star stepped out in a white sweater vest and black and white striped pants.