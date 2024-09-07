or
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Loved-Up at Upscale Pizza Joint in New York After Packing on the PDA at Chiefs After-Party

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: @chariah_/Instagram

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen on a date at Lucali in Brooklyn, N.Y.

By:

Sept. 7 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still celebrating the Chiefs’ big win on Thursday, September 5.

On Friday, September 6, the couple, who started publicly dating in September 2023, were spotted on a loved-up pizza date in Brooklyn, N.Y.

taylor swift travis kelce pizza joint new york pda chiefs after party
Source: @chariah_/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a Chiefs after-party following their win on Thursday, September 5.

The duo were spotted holding hands as they exited upscale pizza joint Lucali. The “Cruel Summer” singer wore an all-black ensemble with shorts, a blazer and knee-high boots. The star wore her signature black cat eye and her blonde locks down in loose waves.

The NFL star stepped out in a white sweater vest and black and white striped pants.

The duo’s adorable date night came after they were spotted boarding Swift’s private jet in Kansas City. The 34-year-olds attempted to keep a low profile as they boarded the plane covered by umbrellas.

The pair kept it casual for the flight to New York, as Swift donned jean shorts while Kelce sported shorts and a T-shirt.

taylor swift travis kelce pizza joint new york pda chiefs after party
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen holding hands as they left Lucali.

The night before their trip, the lovebirds packed on the PDA at a Chiefs’ after-party at Prime Social.

Kelce apparently rented out the entire rooftop for the celebration of their win for an “intimate” soiree.

Fiancée of player Mecole Hardman, Jr., Chariah Gordon, shared some snaps from the party, which featured Swift and Kelce.

In the stills, the blonde beauty wore a denim corset and matching shorts along with thigh-high red maroon boots. The tight end had on an all-white look and a red hat as he cuddled up to his boo.

taylor swift travis kelce pizza joint new york pda chiefs after party
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift wore an all-black ensemble for their date night, while Travis Kelce wore a white top and black pants.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
This was the same look Swift modeled at the Chiefs 2024-2025 season opener just a few hours before. At the big game, the Eras Tour performer sat in a suite with Kelce’s parents.

At the event, Swift noticeably sat separately from her pal Brittany Mahomes after she recently declared her support for Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

While the two have historically sat in the same suite in the past, Mahomes was in her own suite alongside her daughter Sterling Skye.

The drama regarding Mahomes’ political beliefs began on August 13 when fans noticed she “liked” Trump’s Instagram post, which outlined the "2024 GOP platform."

taylor swift travis kelce pizza joint new york pda chiefs after party
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating publicly in September 2023.

Her “like” garnered tons of backlash, to which Mahomes responded on her Instagram Story.

"I mean honestly," she wrote above a message which read, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Source: OK!
In another upload, she shared an additional message that stated, "Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"

Since then, internet sleuths also noticed she “liked” comments that read, "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" and "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission."

Page Six reported on the couple's outing.

