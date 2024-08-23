OK Magazine
Tate McRae Kisses Boyfriend The Kid LAROI as He Joins Her Onstage for Romantic Duet During NYC Concert: Watch

Photo of The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae.
Source: @thekidlaroi/Instagram

Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI look so in love!

Aug. 23 2024, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Tate McRae doesn't want to live "Without You," The Kid LAROI!

On Thursday night, August 22, the brunette beauty and her boyfriend had fans in awe after LAROI joined his girlfriend on stage for a surprise appearance at her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

tate mcrae kisses the kid laroi onstage nyc concert msg video
Source: @tatequalityy/TikTok

Tate McRae brought her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, out on stage during her show at Madison Square Garden.

McRae couldn't manage to keep a smile off of her face, as she wrapped her arms around the "Stay" singer to pull him in for a hug before leaning in for a sweet kiss — which, as expected, prompted a roar of cheers from the audience.

Before bringing her boyfriend out, McRae teased fans, stating: "There’s someone backstage."

Source: @tatequalityy/TikTok
"Would you guys be OK if I brought someone out to sing a song with me?" she asked the audience, proceeding to call for LAROI to join her.

"This is our first time singing together," she admitted, while LAROI adorably confessed: "I’m so f------ nervous."

tate mcrae kisses the kid laroi onstage nyc concert msg video
Source: @tatequalityy/TikTok

The lovebirds shared a sweet kiss while on stage at the New York City concert venue.

The couple sat down beside one another before singing a live duet version of LAROI's hit song "Without You."

Fans of the lovebirds flipped out on social media after the video of the special moment went viral.

tate mcrae kisses the kid laroi onstage nyc concert msg video
Source: MEGA

Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI first sparked romance rumors at the beginning of 2024.

"THEY'RE SO IN LOVE," one admirer exclaimed in the comments section of a TikTok, while a second supporter noted how McRae "looks so happy."

"This performance healed me," another social media user claimed, as a fourth gushed: "They are so stinking cute!!!"

LAROI's guest appearance at McRae's show comes just days after she wished the "Girls" hitmaker a happy 21st birthday on Saturday, August 17.

"Birthday boyyyyyy 👼," she captioned an Instagram Story video of the duo packing on the PDA while seemingly backstage at a concert venue. "@thekidlaroi i love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u."

tate mcrae kisses the kid laroi onstage nyc concert msg video
Source: MEGA

The Kid LAROI went Instagram official with Tate McRae for her birthday on July 1.

LAROI similarly celebrated McRae marking another trip around the sun on July 1, writing via social media, "happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️. You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae."

His post was the first official confirmation the stars were dating after months of speculation from fans.

Source: OK!

LAROI and McRae had been spotted holding hands prior, however, there was no clear-cut evidence the pop princess was dating the Australian singer until their social media debut.

Before the birthday shout-outs, the duo dropped a few hints about their relationship, with McRae sporting a shirt fans became convinced was LAROI telling a crowd at his Dublin concert that his "girlfriend" was in attendance.

