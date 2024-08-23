Tate McRae Kisses Boyfriend The Kid LAROI as He Joins Her Onstage for Romantic Duet During NYC Concert: Watch
Tate McRae doesn't want to live "Without You," The Kid LAROI!
On Thursday night, August 22, the brunette beauty and her boyfriend had fans in awe after LAROI joined his girlfriend on stage for a surprise appearance at her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
McRae couldn't manage to keep a smile off of her face, as she wrapped her arms around the "Stay" singer to pull him in for a hug before leaning in for a sweet kiss — which, as expected, prompted a roar of cheers from the audience.
Before bringing her boyfriend out, McRae teased fans, stating: "There’s someone backstage."
"Would you guys be OK if I brought someone out to sing a song with me?" she asked the audience, proceeding to call for LAROI to join her.
"This is our first time singing together," she admitted, while LAROI adorably confessed: "I’m so f------ nervous."
The couple sat down beside one another before singing a live duet version of LAROI's hit song "Without You."
Fans of the lovebirds flipped out on social media after the video of the special moment went viral.
- Britney Spears Gushes Over 'Incredible Performer' Tate McRae as She Interviews Aspiring Pop Star in Shocking Return to Showbiz
- 'Restless' Colin Jost 'Opting to Spend Most of His Summer Working and Being Around Pals' as Wife Scarlett Johansson Is Away on Set: Source
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'Barely Have a Moment of Downtime' or the 'Bandwidth' to Think About Baby No. 5: Source
"THEY'RE SO IN LOVE," one admirer exclaimed in the comments section of a TikTok, while a second supporter noted how McRae "looks so happy."
"This performance healed me," another social media user claimed, as a fourth gushed: "They are so stinking cute!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
LAROI's guest appearance at McRae's show comes just days after she wished the "Girls" hitmaker a happy 21st birthday on Saturday, August 17.
"Birthday boyyyyyy 👼," she captioned an Instagram Story video of the duo packing on the PDA while seemingly backstage at a concert venue. "@thekidlaroi i love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u."
LAROI similarly celebrated McRae marking another trip around the sun on July 1, writing via social media, "happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️. You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae."
His post was the first official confirmation the stars were dating after months of speculation from fans.
LAROI and McRae had been spotted holding hands prior, however, there was no clear-cut evidence the pop princess was dating the Australian singer until their social media debut.
Before the birthday shout-outs, the duo dropped a few hints about their relationship, with McRae sporting a shirt fans became convinced was LAROI telling a crowd at his Dublin concert that his "girlfriend" was in attendance.