New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Skirts Around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Question
July 1 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani avoided confirming or denying rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged upcoming wedding at Madison Square Garden.
During a Tuesday, June 30, press conference, a reporter asked the mayor whether the rumored ceremony would affect traffic in the city.
“Multiple outlets are confirming that Taylor Swift's wedding is happening at MSG this Thursday and Friday [July 2 and 3]. Anything you can share on that? And to that point, should New Yorkers be aware of street closures that we saw during the Knicks games and watch parties and those types of things?” they questioned.
Rather than addressing the speculation directly, Mamdani shifted the conversation to New York City's soaring temperatures.
“My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside, and you will be staying cool. I think it’s a good example to set for the city at large,” he stated.
Swift and Kelce Stay Silent
Despite the growing speculation, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed a wedding date or revealed where they plan to tie the knot.
Still, signs of activity continue to fuel the rumors surrounding Madison Square Garden.
Sources recently claimed the couple commissioned a giant castle to be built inside the venue for the reported celebration.
On Tuesday, June 30, crews were spotted outside the iconic arena unloading trucks filled with scenic pieces for an undisclosed event. According to TMZ, some of the large set pieces carried labels reading "Garden Party 1 (Scenic)" as they were rolled into Madison Square Garden.
Workers were also seen removing a red carpet laid earlier in the day and replacing it with a purple one.
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Wedding Buzz Continues to Grow
The fairytale-inspired wedding is rumored to take place over the Fourth of July weekend.
Speculation intensified after permits were reportedly filed to close nearby streets between July 2 and July 5. Even so, reports claimed guests still have not been told the exact location of the ceremony. Sources also alleged that invitations listed only the July 3 wedding date and "New York City" as the location, with the final venue expected to be shared closer to the event to maximize privacy.
The invitations were reportedly personalized with each guest's name watermarked multiple times, making it easier to identify the source of any potential leaks.
Guests Reportedly Asked to Sign NDAs
After accepting their invitations, guests were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements to keep details of the celebration private.
However, as OK! previously reported, the agreements reportedly do not include financial penalties or other consequences for anyone who decides to reveal information publicly.
The reported NDAs also do not include a video release that would grant permission for guests to appear in a livestream or documentary related to the event.