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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Ironclad Wedding NDAs Could Have a Major Loophole, Sources Reveal

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Inside sources revealed a potential loophole in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding NDA.

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June 30 2026, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET

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The details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding are under lock and key, so much so that their family and friends were asked to sign NDAs.

But the NDA agreements may be all bark and no bite, reported Page Six.

The lengthy document allegedly failed to mention any sort of monetary penalty or other repercussions to leaking information about the wedding to the public or the press.

It reportedly did not include a film release form, which means guests weren't asked to consent to appear on camera for a potential livestream or documentary.

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Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be getting married over July 4 weekend.

It has previously been reported that the star-studded ceremony is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3 and July 4.

Sources have claimed that a smaller, more intimate rehearsal dinner will be held on July 2.

Swift and Kelce reportedly filed permits to close the streets around the iconic arena on the days leading up to and after their highly anticipated celebration.

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Who Will Attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are allegedly inviting more than 1,000 guests to their big day.

TMZ reported that the couple invited more than 1,000 guests to celebrate their wedding. The guest list is rumored to include Swift's A-list friends Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and Gigi Hadid.

An industry insider alleged that so many people were invited, the day may end up being "bigger than the Met Gala."

Invitations for the high-profile guests were allegedly watermarked with their names appearing multiple times, making it easy to trace a leak back to the recipient.

By sharing the details of the day, guests are likely at risk of being uninvited not only from the day but also from the couple's inner circle.

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Tim McGraw, Stevie Knicks
Source: MEGA

Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks are rumored to perform at the big day.

It is also alleged that not even guests know the exact location of the ceremony, with the invitations only giving them the date and city of Swift and Kelce's big day.

Sources have claimed that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are slated to perform at the wedding.

Though others have claimed that Kelce and Swift have already exchanged their vows, and the Independence Day hubbub is perhap just a red herring to keep the public out of their business.

When Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Start Dating?

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2025.

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 after he attended an Eras Tour show, where he held a bracelet with his phone number on it, hoping to pass it over to the "Love Story" singer.

Their relationship became official in September 2023 after the pop singer was spotted cheering Kelce on at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025 after two years of dating. Swift announced their engagement on social media with a caption that read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

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