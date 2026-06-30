Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: 'Garden Party' Delivery Arrives at MSG as Sources Claim a Castle Is Being Built for Rumored Ceremony
June 30 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
The rumors swirling around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding are only getting more and more over the top.
Sources claimed the couple commissioned a giant castle to be built within their rumored wedding venue, Madison Square Garden.
Crews were spotted on Tuesday, June 30, near the New York City property, unloading a truck full of scene pieces labeled for a mysterious event.
According to TMZ, eagle-eyed investigators saw that the massive pieces were adorned with labels such as "Garden Party 1 (Scenic)" as they were fittingly rolled into the Garden itself.
Crews were also seen tearing up the red carpet they had laid earlier in the day on the stairs outside of the arena in favor of a purple replacement.
The fairytale wedding is rumored to take place at the iconic venue over the weekend of July 4.
When Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Getting Married?
The couple sparked buzz that Madison Square Garden could be the place to be after filing permits to close down nearby streets between July 2 and July 5. However, it's rumored that guests still don't know exactly where the much-anticipated ceremony will take place.
Sources suggested that wedding invitations revealed only the July 3 ceremony date and the location of New York City, with the exact destination to be revealed later to maintain airtight privacy.
Personalized wedding invitations were reportedly watermarked with the recipient's name appearing multiple times so that any leak could be easily traced back to the guest.
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After accepting their invitation to the wedding of the year, guests were reportedly asked to sign NDAs to keep them from sharing any of the intimate details from the day with the press.
However, OK! previously reported that the NDAs did not threaten any monetary punishment or other repercussions to anyone who did decide to spill the tea publicly.
It also failed to feature a video release, which may have signed away consent for the recipient to appear in a livestream or a documentary about the big day.
Who Will Attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?
The star-studded guest list is rumored to include Swift's A-list friends, including Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and Gigi Hadid.
An industry insider alleged that so many people were invited, the day may end up being "bigger than the met gala," as sources claimed Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are slated to perform at the wedding.
As media hubbub grows around the MSG party, some have suggested the pair already exchanged vows and the entire story is one big red herring.
Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023. Kelce proposed after two years of dating in August 2025. The couple has quickly won the hearts of the entire country as fans wait with bated breath for their big day.