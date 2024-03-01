NFL Legend Tom Brady Recalls the Patriots' 'Devastating' 2008 Super Bowl Loss in New Documentary: 'It Was a Tough Lesson for Me'

The series provides an in-depth look into the rise and fall of the Patriots, with exclusive insights from key figures such as Brady, team owner Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski and coach Bill Belichick.

Brady, known for his resilience and determination on the field, recounts the emotional impact of the defeat: "Losing the 2008 Super Bowl was devastating. I was like…what the f---? That year, we dominated. We destroyed teams. So how did we lose?"

"If there’s one thing in history I’d change, it’s that game. But we can’t change it," he explained. "I think what you learn about football and about life is … you never have it quite mastered. It was a tough lesson for me."