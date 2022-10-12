Staying Strong! Nia Long Shares Sweet Snapshot With Her Sons Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long is putting on a happy face for her kids. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and her two sons following her fiancé Ime Udoka's headline-making cheating scandal.

The Celtics coach was suspended for one year after he was caught having an affair with a subordinate female employee. She was later identified as Celtics' team service manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.