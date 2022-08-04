Never Getting Back Together?Emily Ratajkowski's Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Allegedly 'Begging' For Second Chance Amid Cheating Rumors
EmRata wants nada … to do with her soon-to-be ex-husband!
Weeks after model Emily Ratajkowski reportedly called it quits with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, over his alleged infidelity, it seems the film mogul may be doing his best to save their four-year marriage.
“Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” an unnamed insider recently shared.
IT'S OVER!: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD DIVORCING AMID INFIDELITY RUMORS, 'HE’S A SERIAL CHEATER,' SPILLS SOURCE
Unfortunately for the Uncut Gems producer, it seems a reunion is unlikely, thanks, in part, to the model’s allegedly savvy detective work which also purportedly led to their split.
“That’s not going to happen,” the source continued. “Because she did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back.”
The couple's alleged breakup came after the swimwear designer purportedly came across evidence that her hubby was acting unfaithfully, OK! previously reported.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD SPLIT AFTER SHE DISCOVERED PROOF OF HIS INFIDELITY, SOURCE REVEALS, WAS 'EASY' FOR HER TO WALK AWAY
“The decision to leave a marriage at any time is difficult — but equally, when you went through what she did, it was a relatively easy decision to make,” an anonymous source close to Ratajkowski exclusively told OK! at the time, describing the model as “a strong and fierce woman.”
“She could not uncover the level of betrayal she did and allow a fractured marriage to continue," they continued.
While the swimwear designer, who shares 1-year-old son with Bear-McClard, has yet to formally file for divorce, she is reportedly planning on making their breakup official, per Page Six.
“Yeah, he cheated,” a source told the publication, describing the Safdie brothers collaborator as a “serial cheater” shortly after Ratajkowski was spotted out and about sans her wedding band last month. “It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
The two tied the knot back in February 2018, roughly two weeks after taking their romance into the public eye.
"We decided we were going to get married in January and then were kind of waiting for the right moment," the Gone Girl star told Vanity Fair of their New York City courthouse nuptials later that year.
"It’s one of those things [where] you have to choose one witness and we couldn’t just choose one of our friends, so then we were like, which friends can be there?” she continued. “I can’t even imagine what having a 300-person wedding is like, because it still felt kind of hectic to plan ours."
MOM'S THE WORD: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI 'STAYING STRONG' FOR HER SON AFTER SHE & HUSBAND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD SPLIT
Page Six was the first news outlet to report on Bear-McClard fighting to win back Ratajkowski.