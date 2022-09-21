The Cat's Out The Bag! Three More Mistresses Come Forward Exposing Adam Levine's Alleged Flings & Cheating Ways

In a now-deleted series of TikToks, Rose shared multiple alleged screenshots of Instagram direct messages between her and Levine.

“I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right 😤?” to which the blonde babe replied "yeah, but if we are just friends I think [it's] appropriate."

CELEBRITY ANNIHILATION: CHRISHELL STAUSE, EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & MORE STARS SLAM ADAM LEVINE AMID AFFAIR ALLEGATIONS

Rose revealed there being "a lot more" screenshots she could release if she wanted to, but opted out since they were "not appropriate" and she "didn't feel comfortable posting everything."

“A lot of my friends knew, and they were shocked,” the influencer continued, adding, “I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him... I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this.”