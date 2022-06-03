Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Is Pregnant! Star Is Quiet About Who The Father Is

Meanwhile, the TV host, 41, has been busy, as he announced in January he's expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. (He also dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. His son Zen died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.)

Despite having his hands full, the Nickelodeon star defended his parenting tactics.

"Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up."