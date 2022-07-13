Like A Fairytale! Nick Cannon Reveals How Serious His Feelings Are For Mariah Carey: 'That's My Fantasy Love'
A hopeless romantic! Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey parted ways in 2014, two years before their 2016 divorce was finalized, but according to to The Masked Singer host, she'll always be his baby.
Cannon candidly opened up on his failed former marriage and his thoughts on possible reconciliation in the July 12 episodes of The Hottee Talk Show Podcast.
Although he admitted Carey's current boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, is "amazing" with his kids — the pop star and the show host share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — and he "respects" their relationship, Cannon hasn't closed the door completely on the idea of rekindling their romance one day.
"Come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love," he confessed. "I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah."
MARIAH CAREY 'SUPPORTIVE' OF EX-HUSBAND NICK CANNON PLANNING TO WELCOME 8TH CHILD WITH NEW BABY MAMA: SOURCE
Cannon also explained that while he's open to the idea, he has mixed feelings about it at the same time.
"It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'" he continued. "But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."
NICK CANNON IS GOING TO BE THE PROUD PAPA OF EIGHT CHILDREN, MEET HIS MULTIPLE BABY MAMAS: MARIAH CAREY, ALYSSA SCOTT & MORE
As OK! previously reported, the America's Got Talent host admitted he does want to pursue something serious after failing "miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships."
"I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong," Cannon continued. "And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life."