“But God ain’t done with me,” the Drumline actor — who was previously married to superstar Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 — hopefully noted. “We’re gonna figure it out.”

Cannon had quite the list of whirlwind romances over the years, including Christina Milian and Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. Following his marriage to the "Hero" singer, the former MTV host was linked to model Brittany Bell, with whom he shares son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, as well as DJ Abby De La Rosa —with whom he shares 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Cannon also fathered son Zen with vocalist Alyssa Scott last June, but the little boy died of brain cancer at just 5 months old.