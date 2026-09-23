Nick Cannon Says He Talks With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey 'Every Day' About Their Kids: 'Our Divorce Wasn't Messy'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Nick Cannon set the record straight about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
The former couple continues to stay in close contact as they co-parent their two children, with Cannon revealing they speak "almost every day or every other day."
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Talk 'Almost Every Day'
"We talk almost every day or every other day, specifically just about the kids," he shared with Us Magazine. "We were laughing about [reports we're not close]. I was like, 'Who is telling people that?'"
Cannon also addressed speculation that he and the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer could rekindle their romance.
"On the flip side, I've heard we're getting back together. I'll deliver the truth with the doc. I'm always open [to that]," Cannon said.
"Our divorce wasn't messy. We were able to move on and be the best parents we can," the TV host explained.
Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey His 'Greatest Friend'
Cannon also reflected on what he learned from his former wife during their marriage.
"I always say Mariah Carey was my greatest friend and my greatest teacher," the comedian revealed.
"What I learned most from her is how to hold on to what's true and create your own spaces, without letting outside energy infiltrate," Cannon expressed.
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Nick Cannon Praised Mariah Carey's Ability To 'Block Out Negative Energy'
"I've never seen somebody operate on their own frequency, and it's always so positive," he shared about Carey. "And you know all that she's been through in her life."
"I think that's what keeps her going — her faith and her ability to block out negative energy," Cannon continued. "You feel like you know her, but she keeps all the things that are meaningful to her to herself."
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 12 Children
Cannon has previously been critiqued for having 12 children with six different women.
However, the comedian said it was "part of his destiny" to have a large family.
"People have been digging in the archives to hear my interviews from, like, 20 years ago, and I did. I was like, 'Yo, I want 12 kids.' I spoke it into existence," Cannon told the outlet.
"I come from a big, nontraditional, unorthodox family. My parents were teenagers when they had me, so my grandparents had a lot of influence on me. My grandmother was a foster mother, so I had hundreds of foster brothers and sisters growing up and learned how to take care of babies," he added.
"It was always in me. I'm also a big kid at heart. It's definitely part of my destiny," Cannon admitted.