Nick Cannon Says He Talks With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey 'Every Day' About Their Kids: 'Our Divorce Wasn't Messy'

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon set the record straight about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The former couple continues to stay in close contact as they co-parent their two children, with Cannon revealing they speak "almost every day or every other day."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Talk 'Almost Every Day'

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon opened up about his close co-parenting relationship with Mariah Carey.

"We talk almost every day or every other day, specifically just about the kids," he shared with Us Magazine. "We were laughing about [reports we're not close]. I was like, 'Who is telling people that?'" Cannon also addressed speculation that he and the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer could rekindle their romance. "On the flip side, I've heard we're getting back together. I'll deliver the truth with the doc. I'm always open [to that]," Cannon said. "Our divorce wasn't messy. We were able to move on and be the best parents we can," the TV host explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey His 'Greatest Friend'

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon called Mariah Carey his 'greatest friend and greatest teacher.'

Cannon also reflected on what he learned from his former wife during their marriage. "I always say Mariah Carey was my greatest friend and my greatest teacher," the comedian revealed. "What I learned most from her is how to hold on to what's true and create your own spaces, without letting outside energy infiltrate," Cannon expressed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon Praised Mariah Carey's Ability To 'Block Out Negative Energy'

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon praised Mariah Carey for staying true to herself and blocking out 'negative energy.'

"I've never seen somebody operate on their own frequency, and it's always so positive," he shared about Carey. "And you know all that she's been through in her life." "I think that's what keeps her going — her faith and her ability to block out negative energy," Cannon continued. "You feel like you know her, but she keeps all the things that are meaningful to her to herself."

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 12 Children

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon said it was 'part of his destiny' to have a big family.