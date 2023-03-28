Dad-Of-12 Nick Cannon Admits He Originally Wanted Only 2 Kids, Insists His 6 Baby Mamas Receive Anything They Ask For
Though some have shaded Nick Cannon for having a dozen children with several different women, the actor has no regrets about having such a large, blended family.
In fact, he has no issue dividing up his assets amongst all the women he has children with to ensure everyone's taken care of.
"It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don’t give myself that. What they need, they get," he insisted on the Monday, March 27, episode of "The Home Team Morning Show," which airs on St. Loius' Audacy's Hot 104.1. "There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive. That’s why they call me the provider."
Despite his affinity for sharing, not all of his baby mamas appear to be OK with his lifestyle, but he refused to say a bad word about any of them, insisting he has "so much respect and admiration" for them.
"Everybody has their challenges — but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice, and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man could ask for," explained the comedian. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’m gonna always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."
As for his future parenting plans, Cannon remains unsure.
"Is that a challenge?" he quipped when asked if he wanted more children. "I really don’t know – I [tried] to say I wasn’t having [anymore] kids after two, after six, after eight. I don’t know, to be honest."
The rapper acknowledged having twins was a big surprise, but he said at this point in life, anytime someone tells him they're having a baby, he feels "god-like excitement and joy."
As OK! reported, the Nickelodeon welcomed his most recent child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. The pair also had son Zen, though he passed from cancer at just five months old.
Cannon also shares three kids with Brittany Bell, twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three kids with Abby De La Rosa, one child with Bre Tiesi and one with LaNisha Cole.