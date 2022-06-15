Double The Fun! Nick Cannon Rings In Twins Zion and Zillion's First Birthday With Abby De La Rosa
Back to back birthdays! Nick Cannon celebrated big for his twins Zion and Zillion's first trip around the sun, alongside their mom Abby De La Rosa, on a fun-filled trip to Disneyland.
"Such a beautiful day today!!" the proud papa wrote below a photo shared to Instagram on Tuesday, June 14, of their family day out. "A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!"
MARIAH CAREY 'SUPPORTIVE' OF EX-HUSBAND NICK CANNON PLANNING TO WELCOME 8TH CHILD WITH NEW BABY MAMA: SOURCE
However, the day was not as magical as one would think. "I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me," Cannon continued in the post.
"It's actually happening in this photo!!" the Drumline actor joked, adding that the two — who are expecting their third child together later this year— and their babies "had so much fun and such an amazing day!"
However, the adoring post did not end there. Cannon made sure to gush over the "superwoman" mother-of-his twins writing, "I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It's their birthday today but you're the one that should be celebrated!!"
NICK CANNON'S LATEST BABY MAMA BRE TIESI FLAUNTS GROWING BABY BUMP IN CROPPED BLOUSE
De La Rosa wrote a glowing tribute of her own to her twins and their dad. "Today - June 14th - We celebrated Zion & Zillions 1st Birthday, at the Happiest Place on Earth! Thank you @disneyland for an amazing day! Most importantly I want to thank Nick!" she penned to Instagram. "The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we're forever grateful for you. It's not only my Birthing day but Yours too! We created magic @nickcannon and it shows."
As OK! previously reported, The Masked Singer host is set to welcome his ninth child with the international DJ after welcoming their boys in June of 2021.
Cannon is also set to welcome his eighth baby later this year with Bre Tiesi. The television host already shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Cannon shared son Zen with Alyssa Scott, before he tragically passed away from brain cancer last year.