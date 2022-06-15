Double The Fun! Nick Cannon Rings In Twins Zion and Zillion's First Birthday With Abby De La Rosa

However, the day was not as magical as one would think. "I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me," Cannon continued in the post.

"It's actually happening in this photo!!" the Drumline actor joked, adding that the two — who are expecting their third child together later this year— and their babies "had so much fun and such an amazing day!"