Nick Cannon Is The Father Of Abby De La Rosa's Baby: Source

The expecting parents already share twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom the couple welcomed in June 2021, the same month Cannon's child with Alyssa Scott, Zen, was born. (Cannon's seventh child tragically died in December from a brain tumor at only five-months-old.)

NICK CANNON'S LATEST BABY MAMA BRE TIESI FLAUNTS GROWING BABY BUMP IN CROPPED BLOUSE

De La Rosa is expected to give birth to the pair's bundle of joy on October 25, an insider dished to TMZ. And while she has yet to confirm the Wild "N Out star is the father of her child, De La Rosa teased she may be having twins again.