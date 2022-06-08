OK Magazine
Nick Cannon Is The Father Of Abby De La Rosa's Baby: Source

Jun. 8 2022, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Expanding the family — again!

After mounting speculation, it has been confirmed that Nick Cannon is the father of Abby De La Rosa's unborn child, making the television personality a soon-to-be father-of-nine.

The expecting parents already share twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom the couple welcomed in June 2021, the same month Cannon's child with Alyssa Scott, Zen, was born. (Cannon's seventh child tragically died in December from a brain tumor at only five-months-old.)

De La Rosa is expected to give birth to the pair's bundle of joy on October 25, an insider dished to TMZ. And while she has yet to confirm the Wild "N Out star is the father of her child, De La Rosa teased she may be having twins again.

While announcing her pregnancy news on Instagram earlier this month, she captioned a photo of herself posing on a bed with larger-than-life balloons behind her that read BABY: "I'M PREGNANT."

"Another set of twins?!" she added before telling her 105K Instagram followers she will be offering exclusive content about her pregnancy journey on her Only Fans account.

De La Rosa also shared a video of herself holding her twins on the bed. As the filter changed from normal to black-and-white, someone from behind the camera released confetti to seemingly reveal the sex of the baby. "LETS TALK ABOUT SEX BABY," she cheekily captioned the post, urging her followers to subscribe to her Only Fans account once again for the true reveal.

News of his latest bun in the oven comes months after Cannon, 41, revealed he's expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, who has been flaunting her growing baby bump as of late. Showing off her pregnancy glow, Tiesi shared stunning snaps from her and Cannon's recent beach photoshoot that saw the pair holding hands, locking lips and taking a romantic stroll by the ocean.

Cannon is already a dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

