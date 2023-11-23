Musician Nick Carter Reveals His 2 Daughters Sing and Play Instruments in His House: 'Lots of Dance Parties'
Nick Carter has been in the music industry for quite some time, and it looks like his kids — son Odin, 7, and daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2 — may be following in his footsteps.
"My girls tend to lean more toward singing and playing instruments. I have these electric drum kits in the house and both my daughters are getting it on it. They put the big headphones on and rock out on the drum set," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his "Who I Am" tour, which wrapped on November 17. "I have this karaoke machine and we'll do a lot dancing in the house. Lots of dance parties as well. There's some dancing and singing at the top of their lungs. They also love to sing to Disney songs."
Meanwhile, Odin understands what Carter does for a living. "I was picking him up from school, and as he was getting in the car, he's like, 'The teachers said, 'My daddy is a Backstreet Boy.' I am like, Odin, 'Stop that. Nobody wants to know that. I am just dad! That's all I am,'" he says.
When the "Help Me" crooner is picking up and dropping off his kids at school, that's when he gets the chance to put on some fun tunes. "The car is where I play a lot of music for them — either old music from the '80s or '90s. I make sure it's not just Backstreet Boys playing!" he quips. "They are going to hear that enough throughout the years. I played them my most recent song 'Made for Us,' and Odin was like, 'Can you play the 'The Rainbow Friends' song? I am like, 'Can you let daddy at least finish the song?' Saoirse and Pearl were like, 'I like it, daddy.'"
"I am fine with not being cool. I am just dad, but my daughters think I am cool. My son is like, 'Whatever, dude.' They all love me," he jokes.
Since Carter, who is married to Lauren Kitt, is frequently on the road, he doesn't get a chance to always be with his tots, but he has one specific memory he cherishes, which is when he brought his kids to the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. to watch the Backstreet Boys perform. "My daughter Saoirse was sitting on my wife's shoulders, and they were filming her while I was on stage. She was like, 'Go daddy!' She was singing. It was the most adorable thing, and I actually brought them on stage. All the boys brought their families on stage for the song that we did called 'No Place,' which is dedicated to our families," he gushes.
This year, the musician is excited to be cozy with his crew, as they will dress up in their onesies and enjoy some cookies while decorating the tree. "It's about creating memories with my children and knowing when they grow up, they will always remember that was the foundation to our family," he notes.