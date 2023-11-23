Musician Nick Carter Reveals His 2 Daughters Sing and Play Instruments in His House: 'Lots of Dance Parties'

Nick Carter has been in the music industry for quite some time, and it looks like his kids — son Odin, 7, and daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2 — may be following in his footsteps.

"My girls tend to lean more toward singing and playing instruments. I have these electric drum kits in the house and both my daughters are getting it on it. They put the big headphones on and rock out on the drum set," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his "Who I Am" tour, which wrapped on November 17. "I have this karaoke machine and we'll do a lot dancing in the house. Lots of dance parties as well. There's some dancing and singing at the top of their lungs. They also love to sing to Disney songs."