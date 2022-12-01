'Just Like That It’s Been 4 Years': Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Adorable Wedding Anniversary Posts
Pop sensation Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra rang in a major marital milestone earlier this week — ticking off four years of wedded bliss.
On Thursday, December 1, the “S.O.S” singer took to Instagram with a sweet post celebrating his fourth marriage anniversary with the Quantico alum.
“And just like that it’s been 4 years,” wrote Jonas alongside two photos depicting each of the pair’s two 2018 wedding ceremonies. “Happy anniversary my love,” he continued, before tagging his wife.
Shortly after, Chopra got in on the fun herself, sharing an adorable image of her dancing with her husband to her 83.7 million Instagram followers.
HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK! OLIVIA CULPO ADMITS SHE WAS 'LEFT WITH NO SENSE OF IDENTITY' AFTER NICK JONAS DUMPED HER
“Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved,” she wrote. “Happy anniversary babe. ❤️”
Prior to their lavish 2018 “I Do’s,” Jonas, 30, and Chopra, 40, first met in 2016, after the “Jealous” singer slid into the Miss World winner’s Twitter DMs.
"I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” the star reportedly wrote, before Chopra replied offering him her number.
Jonas and Chopra texted back and forth for several months, finally taking their romance offline, meeting in person in early 2017 and making their joint red-carpet debut at the Met Gala that May, though at the time, the actress alleged they were just pals.
Despite the star’s insistence, the pair ultimately took their relationship to the next level the following year. Jonas popped the question in July 2018, the pair walking down the aisle just five months later.
THEIR LITTLE MIRACLE! PRIYANKA CHOPRA & NICK JONAS REVEAL DAUGHTER'S PRIVATE NICU JOURNEY
Earlier this year, the pair revealed that they had welcomed their first child together.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," Jonas wrote in a text post shared to his Instagram page on January 21. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."