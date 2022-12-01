'Just Like That It’s Been 4 Years': Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Adorable Wedding Anniversary Posts

Pop sensation Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra rang in a major marital milestone earlier this week — ticking off four years of wedded bliss.

On Thursday, December 1, the “S.O.S” singer took to Instagram with a sweet post celebrating his fourth marriage anniversary with the Quantico alum.

“And just like that it’s been 4 years,” wrote Jonas alongside two photos depicting each of the pair’s two 2018 wedding ceremonies. “Happy anniversary my love,” he continued, before tagging his wife.