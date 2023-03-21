Nick Lachey Ordered To Attend Anger Management Classes & AA Meetings After Aggressively Approaching Photographer
Nick Lachey is being ordered to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after he aggressively accosted a photographer in March 2022.
“He has to complete [anger management and AA] within a reasonable time, which is like a year or so,” photographer Jody Santos explained to the Daily Mail on Monday, March 20.
The 98 Degrees star, 49, was charged with assault and battery against Santos at the time, but he didn't receive a punishment until Santos pushed the Beverly Hills Police Department to do something about the situation.
“If he fails to do so, they will move forward to prosecute him with noncompliance and he will get arrested," Santos said.
One year ago, Santos saw the Love Is Blind star and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, leaving Mastro's restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., but instead of having a friendly interaction, Nick ran over to her car and tried to grab the camera from her hands through the passenger window.
“In all my years of photographing celebrities, no one has ever tried to hit me,” Santos shared of the scary situation. "He then started punching the window. I thought he was going to break his hand; that’s how hard he was hitting the glass. I am surprised he didn’t shatter the window.”
Santos claims the singer would have "knocked" her out if she didn't close her window in enough time. She went on to say the only reason Nick is being forced into classes is because she kept on bugging the police department.
“Finally they called me back and said, ‘No, he’s not getting preferential treatment’ and explained that they have a program with the courts where they don’t let misdemeanors just walk; they have to attend anger management classes and AA meetings,” she stated.
After the heated ordeal, the dad-of-three admitted he messed up.
“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.
“I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done," he added.
However, Santos still didn't appreciate Nick's remarks.
“Until this day, Nick hasn’t taken any responsibility. He’s justified it. He thought this was done, but it’s not done,” Santos said. “A personal apology was declined, then a written apology was declined. No one from his team has reached out and asked, ‘Are you ok?'”