Break Out The Backpacks! See Cut Photo Of Stars' Kids Going Back To School
It's officially time to sharpen your pencils yet again! Regardless of what age your child is, seeing them head out for their first day of a new school year is guaranteed to bring a flood of emotions — which is why it's necessary to capture the moment with a photo.
Scroll down to see some of the stars who shared uploads of their children as they ventured off to class.
"One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," John Stamos quipped of 4-year-old Billy's milestone on Tuesday, August 30. The adorable father-son duo even rocked similar shirts for the sweet snap.
His wife, Caitlin McHugh, also wore a white shirt and posted her own pic. "Today was Billy’s first day at a new school!" she wrote alongside the post. "Nervousness and excitement all around."
Blonde ambition! "These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud!" Jessica Simpson gushed on Wednesday, August 31, over her and husband Eric Johnson's son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 10. "Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos."
On August 30, Blac Chyna had her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old, Dream, pose by the front door in her navy and plaid uniform. "Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment," the mom-of-two said.
This is them! On August 31, actor Sterling K. Brown's two boys, Andrew and Amare, posed on the front steps.
"When I was a kid, my mom would frequently say '18 years goes by real fast.' I think she knew that once I graduated, life would take me someplace other than home," he shared in the Instagram caption. "And there was joy for what the future would hold, but also a bitter sweetness in knowing that our time under the same roof would be limited. Today, is the beginning of 6th grade and 1st grade. And I know exactly what my mom meant! #TimeFliesWhenYoureSurroundedByLove❤️."
Little ladies! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughters, Honor, 14, and Haven, 11, embraced in a photo from Thursday, September 1.
"My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," the actress penned.
On August 23, Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Gia, and 8-year-old son, Dominic, headed off to hit the books at Catholic school.
"1st day of school for the López kids!" he declared. "They’re about to take on 3rd & 6th grade!"
Tarek El Moussa had his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young, on hand as his 7-year-old son Brayden, who he shares with ex Christina Hall, walked into class on August 23.
"Like many of you out there, today we dropped the little man off to first grade!" he wrote on social media. "Brayden, life is a wild ride and it’s crazy how time flies! I feel like yesterday my little guy was in diapers throwing food off his tray ... well… he’s out of the diapers but still throwing food."
Twice as nice! "Time is flying by… and I’m truly not sure how I feel. It’s bittersweet," Vanessa Lachey said on August 11 of her and husband Nick's kids — 5-year-old Phoenix and 7-year-old Brooklyn hitting the books. "Also, [9-year-old son] Camden is rubbing it in that he has an extra week of Summer off. I don’t have the heart to tell him they get out a week earlier at the end of the year."