Nick Lachey Reacts to Awkward Run-in With Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson in Rare Comment 20 Years After Messy Divorce

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“It was strangely OK,” the musician said. “You know, it’s been 20 years, and so we hadn’t seen each other in those 20 years and then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together. When I say ‘spent,’ [I mean] in the same vicinity. Everyone was very cordial, very respectful. It was honestly…it was fine.”

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Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were 'cordial' during their run-in.

A source previously confirmed in April that the exes shared a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii together. “They actually did say hello, and it was a nice, cordial conversation,” the insider dished at the time.

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Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson hadn't seen each other in 20 years.

Another report initially alleged that the run-in was “awkward,” and the stars “went out of their way to avoid each other the entire time.” Indeed, an eyewitness reportedly told TMZ that “Nick turned bright red when he realized Jessica was on board…and from that moment on, there was zero interaction.” However, the songwriter’s recollection of the reunion seemed to be amicable.

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Inside Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey's Past Relationship

Source: MEGA Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married for four years.

Jessica, 45, and Nick tied the knot in October 2002 and divorced in June 2006. In her memoir Open Book, the fashion designer detailed their whirlwind romance. “Nick loved the fact I was so strong in my faith and that I had this wide-eyed innocent approach to life,” she wrote in the 2020 book. “When he proposed in 2002, I said yes. We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always miked and always on. We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.” She continued: “I was 22, and I had just pledged my life and destiny of this man. And I don’t regret it. Nick was meant to be my husband. No one else was supposed to have my virginity.”

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Did Jessica Simpson Emotionally Cheat on Nick Lachey?

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson wrote 'love letters' to Johnny Knoxville while married to Nick Lachey.