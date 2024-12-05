Nick Lachey Makes Rare Comment About Jessica Simpson Marriage, Says He Still Has 'Scars'
Nick Lachey revealed how his marriage to Jessica Simpson, which lasted from 2002 to 2006, took a toll on him while discussing the release of Season 3 of The Ultimatum on Netflix.
“I, too, was previously married, divorced, so I understand the hurt, the scars that exist from that,” Lachey said on Wednesday, December 4, while reflecting on how his own experiences connect with his latest show, which follows couples on the brink of marriage.
Lachey and Simpson's relationship began back in 1998 when she was just 18 years old. Their romance played out in front of the cameras on their reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired from 2003 to 2005. Shortly after the show ended, the singer filed for divorce.
Despite the relationship not working out, Nick’s second wife, Vanessa Lachey, helped him believe in love again.
"Don’t let your past define your future," Nick explained. "What I truly always wanted in my life was to have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family, if I hadn’t retained my belief in that, I wouldn’t have ever realized the beautiful life I have with this woman."
In the same interview, Vanessa revealed a major moment in their relationship before they tied the knot in 2011.
The TV host was blunt with Nick after five years of dating, telling him it was time to either marry her or break up.
"I've talked about the fact that I've given an ultimatum," she explained. "But what I’ve never talked about is what I actually truly did."
"I kept pointing the finger, and I took that finger and I turned it to myself. And then I had to say, ‘What am I not giving him?’ I’m not giving him the respect that I’m asking for. I’m not giving him the communication that I want,” she recalled.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Later on, Vanessa finally figured out what was missing.
"There’s an age gap," she said. "And, I was still going out and partying with my girls, and I’m telling him I want to be a mom? He’s like, ‘Cool, OK, so I’ll see you at 2:30 when you get home?’"
The Love Is Blind alums, who recently moved out of Hawaii and returned to California, finally got on the same page and tied the knot in the British Virgin Islands. The two share three kids: Camden John, 12, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 9, and Phoenix Robert, 7.
Like any couple, they have their ups and downs.
“We are both Scorpios, we’re stubborn,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star joked. “Same birthday, so you can imagine the therapy sessions.”
Nick added, “We sit up here, we don’t have it figured out. We struggle all the time.”
“We had a fight last night, getting ready for here, but we had to clear the air," the mom-of-three shared.
Through it all, they’ve learned to work through their issues.
“When you love each other, you believe in each other and you’re aligned,” the father-of-three concluded.
E! News interviewed the couple.