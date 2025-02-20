Jessica Simpson Felt a 'Newfound Freedom' After Divorcing Nick Lachey, Admits She's Having the Same Experience Amid Eric Johnson Split
Jessica Simpson's new joint interview with Ashlee Simpson had the sisters reminiscing on the last time they did an article together — which was back when Teen People was still in print over two decades ago.
The bubbly blonde was in disbelief by how much time had passed, noting, "Oh my gosh, 25 years old."
"I was in a newfound freedom because I was going through a divorce," she recalled of that period, when she was splitting from ex-husband Nick Lachey, 51. "I was becoming myself all over again."
Jessica, 44, noted she's having the very same experience at the moment, as she and Eric Johnson, 45, announced they're parting ways after a decade of marriage.
"I discovered so much that wasn’t true about the life I was leading that led me to shed everything all over again. Here I am again like I was at 25, out here floating around in the atmosphere on my own," the fashion designer shared. "But I know I’ve got my own back and it’s all in God’s hands when we surrender everything. That is our upbringing. Our faith is what always leads us back to our strength, for sure."
The "Shadow" crooner, 40, noted the siblings "stayed close to each other through these transitions."
"It’s almost funny, because we’ve been through so many of those," Ashlee added.
"We stayed close as a family, no matter our parents going through a divorce, no matter all of our divorces," Jessica replied. "I probably faked it until I made it way more than most."
Jessica and the 98 Degrees member married in 2002 but separated in 2005, finalizing their divorce the following year.
While coming to terms with the end of her first marriage was hard, she told Ashlee that splitting from Eric was the "deepest heartbreak of my life," but on the bright side, the breakup was "the most intense yet enlightening therapy I’ve ever been through."
The estranged spouses, who share three kids, announced their split on January 13.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the Dukes of Hazzard actress revealed. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Despite the breakup, Jessica and the retired NFL player are on good terms.
"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones. At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be," she gushed in a recent interview.
The Cut published the new interview between Jessica and Ashlee.