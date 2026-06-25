or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Nicola Peltz
OK LogoPHOTOS

Nicola Peltz Exposes Her Body as She Shocks Fans With Naked Photo Mid-Glam Session

Image of Nicola Peltz posted risky photo amid drama with husband's family.
Source: MEGA ; @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Nicola Peltz posted a risqué photo amid drama with her husband's family.

June 25 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz has fans swooning after sharing a breathtaking snapshot from her latest glam session.

The model looked absolutely radiant in the scandalous photo, captured mid-beauty preparation.

Wearing nothing at all while strategically posing for the camera, Peltz exuded confidence and effortless elegance, with her hair and makeup in progress behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Nicola Peltz was stripped down for the photo posted to her Instagram.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Nicola Peltz was stripped down for the photo posted to her Instagram.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The photo, which quickly gained traction on social media, had many followers calling out her beauty in the comments:

One commenter said, "u look like an angel- literally the definition of beauty and grace."

While another added, "You are the most beautiful Nic."

With her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, also sharing his input on the stripped-down photo, writing, "Wow ❤️❤️," and "🥵."

Article continues below advertisement

Picking Sides

Image of Brooklyn Beckham's tribute to his father-in-law did not go unnoticed.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham's tribute to his father-in-law did not go unnoticed.

The glam session post comes as her husband recently took to Instagram as well to celebrate his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, praising him as the "best."

Captioning the heartfelt shoutout posted to his story, "Happy birthday Nelson x I love u so much ❤️ I'm so happy I could celebrate you today! Thank you for being the best father in law ❤️."

The notable moment is marked by Brooklyn's well-documented family tensions that have made headlines in recent years.

The Peltz and Beckham families' relationship became a subject of media attention from the moment the couple announced their engagement.

Several points of contention have surfaced publicly, creating a complex family dynamic that has captured tabloid attention and fan speculation.

One of the most notable tensions involved wedding planning. Reports suggested disagreements over the couple's nuptials, with different family members having varying visions for the celebration.

These disputes played out in interviews and on social media, giving the public an unusual window into private family disagreements.

MORE ON:
Nicola Peltz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Message Was Clear

Image of The post comes just days after Brooklyn Beckham snubbed his own father.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

The post comes just days after Brooklyn Beckham snubbed his own father.

The timing of Brooklyn's glowing tribute to Nelson becomes far more pointed when you consider what happened just days earlier.

Brooklyn notably failed to publicly acknowledge his own father, David Beckham, on Father's Day, a move that didn't go unnoticed by his followers.

Image of Brooklyn Beckham publicly slammed his famous parents, David and Victoria, earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham publicly slammed his famous parents, David and Victoria, earlier this year.

Rather than posting the customary tribute, Brooklyn's silence on the occasion stood in stark contrast to his enthusiastic celebration of his father-in-law just a few days later.

The whole thing has rubbed fans the wrong way. Social media lit up with commentary about the apparent snub, with people questioning the statement Brooklyn seemed to be making through his selective recognition.

The juxtaposition of ignoring David on Father's Day while shouting out Nelson felt deliberate to many, a public showing about where his loyalties lie amid the ongoing family tensions.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.