Sizzling Photos Ahead! Nicola Peltz's Sexiest Moments

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With Her Husband

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz creates buzz with her hot photos.

Nicola Peltz brings hot girl summer energy all year round. To mark her third wedding anniversary with Brooklyn Beckham, the actress shared intimate photos he took of her wearing only black bikini bottoms and a colorful silk headscarf. "happy 3 years baby 🤍 I fall more in love with you every day. I'm so lucky I have you as my husband🤍🤍," she wrote in the caption.

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Skipping the Top

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram She is the daughter of Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

In a photo from a February 2025 carousel, the socialite posed topless in front of a camera with her arms strategically covering her assets to maintain modesty. "Throwback to my loves @luigiandiango I love you boys so much it hurtsssss," she captioned the post. The photoset also featured a professional photo of her in a black leather jacket and high-waisted tights.

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Showing Some Skin

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram The 31-year-old actress is married to Brooklyn Beckham.

The Bates Motel actress seductively struck poses in snaps taken by her spouse in March 2025. The upload captured her wearing a short-sleeved robe and lacy black underwear. "By Brooklyn 💌," she wrote.

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Beat the Heat

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram They have been married since 2022.

Peltz went au naturel in a steamy shower photo, highlighting her toned midsection and slim physique. She beamed a bright smile as she shampooed her hair, with a towel shielded her chest for a strategic coverage.

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Full Glam

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram The couple has ongoing feud with Brooklyn Beckham's family.

In July 2025, Peltz showcased her décolletage in a tiny black sequined top while relaxing in bed. The teeny top also drew attention to her collarbone and slender arm.

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In Her Birthday Suit

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz's husband addressed the family feud in a statement.

In another daring picture photographed by her husband, Peltz went fully nude in a bathtub with only her hands and thigh covering her chest and intimate area. "Best memories," she captioned the post. Beckham replied, "I took the photo in the bath ❤️ Love you xx."

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Fit and Hot

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram According to Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz had been disrespected by his family.

Flaunting her svelte silhouette, Peltz slipped into a yellow two-piece with soft ruffle detailing. She accented the bikini look with a fluffy white robe, worn open for an effortlessly chic touch.

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Living Barbie Doll

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram The family feud remains unresolved.

Peltz showcased her fit figure in a mirror selfie in January. The hot snap showed her in a blue bikini top that emphasized the tattoo on her upper rib. According to Daily Mail, the ink, written in Yiddish, means "family first."

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Bolder in Sheer

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz continues sharing hot uploads amid the family drama.

In a near-naked selfie in March, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star was clad only in sheer white tights that complemented her white high heels.

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Easter Snap

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham also frequently shares jaw-dropping photos of his wife.