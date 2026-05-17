Sizzling Photos Ahead! Nicola Peltz's Sexiest Moments
May 17 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
With Her Husband
Nicola Peltz brings hot girl summer energy all year round.
To mark her third wedding anniversary with Brooklyn Beckham, the actress shared intimate photos he took of her wearing only black bikini bottoms and a colorful silk headscarf.
"happy 3 years baby 🤍 I fall more in love with you every day. I'm so lucky I have you as my husband🤍🤍," she wrote in the caption.
Skipping the Top
In a photo from a February 2025 carousel, the socialite posed topless in front of a camera with her arms strategically covering her assets to maintain modesty.
"Throwback to my loves @luigiandiango I love you boys so much it hurtsssss," she captioned the post.
The photoset also featured a professional photo of her in a black leather jacket and high-waisted tights.
Showing Some Skin
The Bates Motel actress seductively struck poses in snaps taken by her spouse in March 2025. The upload captured her wearing a short-sleeved robe and lacy black underwear.
"By Brooklyn 💌," she wrote.
Beat the Heat
Peltz went au naturel in a steamy shower photo, highlighting her toned midsection and slim physique. She beamed a bright smile as she shampooed her hair, with a towel shielded her chest for a strategic coverage.
Full Glam
In July 2025, Peltz showcased her décolletage in a tiny black sequined top while relaxing in bed. The teeny top also drew attention to her collarbone and slender arm.
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In Her Birthday Suit
In another daring picture photographed by her husband, Peltz went fully nude in a bathtub with only her hands and thigh covering her chest and intimate area.
"Best memories," she captioned the post.
Beckham replied, "I took the photo in the bath ❤️ Love you xx."
Fit and Hot
Flaunting her svelte silhouette, Peltz slipped into a yellow two-piece with soft ruffle detailing. She accented the bikini look with a fluffy white robe, worn open for an effortlessly chic touch.
Living Barbie Doll
Peltz showcased her fit figure in a mirror selfie in January. The hot snap showed her in a blue bikini top that emphasized the tattoo on her upper rib.
According to Daily Mail, the ink, written in Yiddish, means "family first."
Bolder in Sheer
In a near-naked selfie in March, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star was clad only in sheer white tights that complemented her white high heels.
Easter Snap
"only love 💞🐚👒🐇🩵💭," Peltz captioned a photoset from her sun-soaked outing with Beckham. It included a racy photo that offered a cheeky flash of her underwear beneath her flowing white sundress.