David Beckham Shuts Down Reporter Asking About Family Feud: 'That's the One Thing I Don't Want to Talk About!'
June 12 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
David Beckham had harsh words for an interviewer when he was questioned about the public fallout with his son Brooklyn Beckham.
The Variety reporter asked David, 51, about the famous family's drama, prompting him to pause mid-interview.
"To be honest, I’m sorry to stop you there, but that’s a private matter," he told the journalist. "That’s the one thing that I don’t want to talk about!"
Inside the Beckham Family Drama
Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, made a public statement about their speculated fallout in January.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."
Brooklyn went on to detail his parents' "performative social media posts" and "disrespect" toward Nicola.
In his statement, Brooklyn went as far as to claim he's been "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else" and that he's since found "peace and relief" with his wife after years of anxiety.
The 27-year-old even claimed his mother tried to sabotage his 2022 wedding with questionable behavior at the reception.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule, was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me instead," he added.
"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he explained of feeling humiliated by the fashion designer.
- David and Victoria Beckham Are 'Horrified' Over Brooklyn Family Feud: 'They Are Afraid of Losing Their Son'
- Victoria Beckham Insists Her Family 'Always Shows Up' to 'Support' One Another Despite Rumored Feud With Son Brooklyn
- David and Victoria Beckham's Rift With Brooklyn 'Is All About' His Wife Nicola Peltz, Source Claims: 'They Want Their Son Back'
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Victoria & David's Response
Victoria and David have said little in the press about their son's accusations, though Victoria alluded to her relationship with her eldest son in a recent interview on the Today show.
Jenna Bush Hager asked the former Spice Girl how she navigated a “public, challenging year."
"You know, myself and David, we're so close and we have incredible people around us,” Victoria said. "We're close to my parents and David's parents. We support each other through everything that we do."
"We always put our children first,” she added. “We love our children so much and have always really focused on protecting our children, but we laugh a lot. David Beckham is really, super funny.”
An inside source claimed Victoria and David don't care to make up with their estranged son even after the heartbreak of their rift, OK! previously reported.
"The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” the source alleged in January. "But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life."
Victoria and David, who have been married for almost 30 years, have three other children together: Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14.