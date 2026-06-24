Nicola Peltz Takes Swipe at David and Victoria Beckham After Claims Brooklyn Was 'Furious' Over Father's Day Posts

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Nicola Peltz appears to have taken a fresh swipe at the Beckhams following reports of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, being disappointed with his parents' Father's Day posts. The actress recently shared a quote on her Instagram Story: "I am in love with this sentence: Forgive yourself for not knowing earlier what only time could teach." To some, the quote seemed to be a direct message to Brooklyn about forgiving himself for being unaware of his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, and their transgressions related to his and Peltz's relationship.

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Nicola Peltz Sparked New Drama Amid Claims of Brooklyn Beckham Being 'Furious' with His Parents

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz sparked fresh drama with her Instagram story amid ongoing Beckham family feud.

Brooklyn publicly denounced his parents after marrying Peltz with a blazing Instagram story about how they tried to sabotage his relationship with his wife. Ever since, the Beckham family feud has continued to make headlines with reports of the rift growing wider between Brooklyn and his parents. Most recently, the scandal took a new turn when David and Victoria included Brooklyn in their Father's Day posts. Victoria posted an old photo of all four of her children with David, with the caption, "The best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children, and we love you so much."

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Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is 'absolutely furious' with his parents over their Father's Day posts.

David, too, posted a black-and-white childhood photo of his children, along with separate photos of each of them with him, including his estranged son Brooklyn, in the carousel post. "Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you, mummy @victoriabeckham For giving me our beautiful family 🩷" David captioned the post. A source claimed to The Sun after the posts went viral that Brooklyn is "absolutely furious" with his parents for including him in their Instagram posts. "He's fuming about it. He's asked them to leave him alone, and they just keep posting him," the source continued.

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Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash Commercial Sparked Controversy

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham reportedly earned over $1 million from his cheeky collaboration with DoorDash.

According to the source, Brooklyn's primary issue with his parents dragging him into their heartwarming Father's Day posts was that he believed that "it just brings the whole thing up all over again." Hence, the 27-year-old wished his parents would just "leave it and leave him alone." While Brooklyn claimed to want peace amid the ongoing family feud, his DoorDash commercial last week seemed to make people think otherwise. "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story," the budding chef said cheekily in the advert released on June 15.

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham are 'devastated' by Brooklyn Beckham's DoodDash commercial.