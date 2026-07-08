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Nicola Peltz Shows Off Her Enviable Bikini Body in Loved-Up Photos With Husband Brooklyn Beckham

Image of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed the Fourth of July weekend together.
Source: MEGA: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed July 4th weekend together.

July 8 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

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Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham looked as happy as ever in her recent Instagram post.

On Wednesday, July 8, Peltz posted a few photos from the Fourth of July weekend, where she and Beckham can be seen all over each other.

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2 Peas in a Pod

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Image of Nicola Peltz looked phenomenal in the recent photos with her husband.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz looked phenomenal in the recent photos with her husband.

In the snaps, she showed off her unbelievable figure in a white bikini and ultra-mini jean shorts, while Beckham sports a Miller High Life T-shirt, long black shorts, white socks, black slides and a cowboy hat, as the two smiled for the camera.

Also included in the photo dump is a picture of Peltz and some friends, close-ups of what appears to be a bar and a snapshot of their festive water slide setup.

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Image of Fans called the couple the 'cutest.'
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Fans called the couple the 'cutest.'

Captioning the post, "last weekend was so fun 🥰🫶🏼🍦☀️💖✨🤍🌳🇺🇸," her fans were quick to leave notes in the comment section.

"You guys are the cutest 😍," said one commenter.

Another gushed, "Body looks insane 😍 the brunette hair is everything 🤎 your skin is glowing ✨ you have the cutest smile ever 😁," adding "most importantly you look HAPPY 🙌🏽 Love wins ❤️ looks like so much fun 💦🌞🇺🇸."

"Looks amazing ❤️," wrote a third.

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The Feud Continues

Image of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated with friends.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated with friends.

The post comes amid the ongoing family feud with Beckham's famous parents, Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and former soccer star David Beckham.

The family has been public about their estranged relationship since April 2022, during Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, with tension continuing to escalate over the next several years. Brooklyn publicly shared in January 2026 that he has no desire to mend the relationship.

Most recently, David and Victoria's youngest, Harper Beckham, was said to feel personally hurt by the feud, especially as her 15th birthday approaches, fearing she will not hear from Brooklyn at all.

Image of Harper Beckham is 'devastated' over the feud with her older brother.
Source: MEGA

Harper Beckham is 'devastated' over the feud with her older brother.

"Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother’s decision not to speak to her, and now her birthday is just days away," a source told the Daily Mail.

Saying that the teenager finds this all very "difficult," as "They were so close. Now he won’t speak to her, and she can’t understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday."

All she "wants is to have a relationship with her big brother," the insider added.

The insider further claimed that both parents find it hard to watch their youngest child deal with these feelings, as they are trying to navigate them as well.

"But for the second year running, it’s likely there will be nothing from Brooklyn," the insider stated. "It’s not her fault that he is estranged. They’ve never had a cross word."

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