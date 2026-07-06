Harper Beckham 'Heartbroken' Ahead of 15th Birthday as Brooklyn Beckham 'Won't Speak to Her': Source

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Harper Beckham is apparently taking her older brother, Brooklyn Beckham's, estrangement to heart. Particularly because she fears her upcoming 15th birthday would go by without a word from him. A source claimed to Daily Mail, saying, "Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother’s decision not to speak to her, and now her birthday is just days away." They added that the teenager finds this turn of events especially "difficult."

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Harper Beckham is Confused By Her Deteriorating Relationship With Brooklyn Beckham

Source: MEGA Harper Beckham is confused by her older brother Brooklyn Beckham not speaking to her.

The source told the outlet that the budding beauty guru feels confused by her estrangement from her oldest brother. "They were so close. Now he won’t speak to her, and she can’t understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday," the insider added. They also stated all that the youngest Beckham "wants is to have a relationship with her big brother." However, the 27-year-old has kept his sister at bay ever since his public feud with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, began after he accused them of trying to sabotage his relationship with his wife via an elaborate Instagram Story.

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Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham are allegedly horrified by witnessing Harper and Brooklyn Beckham's relationship deteriorate.

The insider further claimed that both the former footballer and the Spice Girls star find it hard to watch their youngest child deal with her heartbreak over her big brother alongside their own grief at their son's distance. The source acknowledged that "everyone else in the family shows Harper so much love." "But for the second year running, it’s likely there will be nothing from Brooklyn," the insider added. "It’s not her fault that he is estranged. They’ve never had a cross word," they concluded.

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Brooklyn Beckham and Harper Beckham's Relationship Has Recently Been in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Sources alleged that Brooklyn Beckham has created distance between himself and Harper Beckham to not put her in an awkward position.

In 2025, Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories to post a birthday wish for Harper. He shared a throwback picture of him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, with the teen and wrote, "Happy birthday Harper, we love u x" on top of it, per Metro. The outlet also reported that, according to sources, that was as far as Brooklyn's wishes extended for his sister. They also suggested that the reason the budding chef has decided to cut ties with his baby sister is that he does not want to put her in a "difficult situation." However, people close to the Beckham family have reportedly termed it a "stupid and insulting excuse," per the outlet.

Source: MEGA The Beckham family reps said Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's claims of Harper Beckham's visit being staged was 'untrue.'