'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert, 51, Says She Must 'Beat' Stage 2 Cancer So She Can Be There for Her Kids

Nicole Eggert
Source: @_nicole_eggert/instagram
By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert announced she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma b----- cancer in December 2023.

In a new interview, the 51-year-old actress opened up about her health battle, what lies ahead and how she's determined to overcome obstacles to always be there for her children.

Nicole Eggert
Source: @_nicole_eggert/instagram

Nicole Eggert was diagnosed with cancer in December 2023.

While the TV star was experiencing pain in her left b-----, she initially brushed it off as a symptom of menopause.

However, after feeling a lump during a self-exam, she called her doctor.

"I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked," she recalled. "So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."

Nicole Eggert
Source: mega

The actress is planning to undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

The mom-of-two underwent a mammography and three biopsies, with the test coming back as positive for cancer.

“This journey's been rough for me," she noted. "I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

Nicole Eggert
Source: mega

The star rose to fame thanks to 'Baywatch.'

Eggert is currently waiting to schedule a time for when the cancer can be removed via surgery. She'll also undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments at some point.

“I have panics where I'm like, just get this out of me,” she said of being able to feel the lump. “You sit there and it's in you and you're like, every second that passes and it's inside of me. It's growing, and you're just like, you just want it out.”

The blonde beauty also discussed her fears for the future, especially since she's a single mom to Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 12.

"[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing. It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this," she stated. "This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody."

Nicole Eggert
Source: @_nicole_eggert/instagram

Eggert is a mom to two kids.

Since Eggert has struggled financially, one of her pals set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

"I absolutely 100 percent want to start a non-profit for other single parents such as myself, who don't have any family, don't have anybody to turn to,” she shared. "They take on all this by themselves because they love their kids so much, but when something happens to them, then what?"

“I've gotten such an outpouring of love and it makes you feel so good. It changes your whole day and other people just don't have that,” she added. “So I really want to figure out a way to give back to other parents that are in my situation that aren't as fortunate.”

People spoke to Eggert about her cancer battle.

