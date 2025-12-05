EXCLUSIVE Nicole Kidman Crying on Shoulder of Hollywood's Most Unlikely Agony Uncle: 'He's Hardly the Warm and Fuzzy Type' Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is leaning on actor Russell Crowe amid her split from Keith Urban, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Russell Crowe has emerged as the unexpected emotional anchor for Nicole Kidman as the actress navigates the turmoil of her recent split from Keith Urban. According to multiple sources close to the pair, Crowe has taken on the role of sounding board and steadying force, offering the kind of blunt, lived-in advice Kidman reportedly feels she can't find elsewhere in Hollywood. Kidman, 58, confirmed her divorce from Urban, also 58, in September after months of speculation that the couple's 19-year marriage was under strain.

Source: MEGA The actor is reportedly there for Nicole Kidman.

The separation came as she juggled a resurgent career, with last year's erotic thriller Babygirl winning acclaim and her legal drama Discretion setting off a streaming bidding war. The estranged couple's daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – have remained largely out of public view as the family adjusts to the split. Urban, meanwhile, has acknowledged feeling "lonely" and "miserable" while on tour. Against this backdrop, Crowe, 61, a fellow Australian and long-time friend, appears to have stepped into a quiet support role at a moment Kidman is said to be reeling.

Source: MEGA The actress filed for divorce in September.

One industry figure familiar with both stars said: "He understands exactly how devastating it is when a long marriage ends. He's lived through that heartbreak himself, so when Nicole leaned on him, he didn't hesitate. People think he's all hard edges, but with her he's showing a much softer side." A second source, who has worked with Crowe, said: "He's been touching base with Nicole nearly every day, making sure she isn't retreating into herself. They caught up over coffee not long ago, and you could see he was trying to lift her spirits. He's hardly the warm and fuzzy type, but he's fiercely loyal to the people he considers his own."

Source: MEGA The pair's friendship goes back decades.

Kidman and Crowe's friendship stretches back decades, bolstered by shared roots in the Australian film industry. They co-starred as a married couple in Boy Erased in 2018, and when Crowe was appointed President of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts in 2020, Kidman was named Vice President. Crowe famously once referred to her as "one of my favorite people in the universe." While the pair are rarely photographed together, insiders describe a bond built on mutual respect between the pair – rather than Hollywood flash.

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe is telling the star to put her energy into acting, a source claims.