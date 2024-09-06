Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Daughters 'Go Crazy' in Her Lavish Closet: 'Looks Like a Bomb's Hit'
Clearly, Nicole Kidman's got style! So much so, her daughters love to raid her closet.
At the premiere of The Perfect Couple on September 4 in Los Angeles, Calif., Kidman said her daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, 56, “go into my closet and it looks like a bomb’s hit it.”
“And then they just take a T-shirt! But they wreak havoc," she continued.
The Nine Perfect Strangers star shared how she's been introducing her teenagers to the world of fashion.
She recalled the first time Sunday joined her at a fashion show.
In an interview with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, the movie star said of her eldest daughter with the musician, “She’s about to turn 16.”
“That’s what I told her, when she was 16, she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time,” she continued.
The mother-daughter duo were seen twinning, both wearing black dresses at Balenciaga’s Fashion Week in Paris in June.
Earlier on, the teenager, along with her younger sister, made their red carpet debut when their mom was honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood in April.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty raved over her family in her acceptance speech from that same event, noting, “Right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night so they’re here, Sunday, and Faith.”
The award-winning actress is currently busy promoting her new Netflix series, The Perfect Couple.
After she finishes the press tour, Kidman is looking forward to going back to her Nashville home with her family.
“I have a normal life,” she said.
"I like being part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that. Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that," she continued.
Kidman also enjoys being in her daughters' company.
“I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” she said. “I marvel at the age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."