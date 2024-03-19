Nicole Kidman Is Excited Her and Keith Urban's Daughters Are Now Teenagers: 'I Marvel at That Age Group'
While most parents dread the day their children become teenagers, Nicole Kidman insisted she's having a ball raising her and Keith Urban's daughters, Faith, 13, and Sunday, 15.
"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," the actress gushed in a new magazine interview. "I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."
The Oscar winner, 56, noted that just like every other Big Little Lies fan, Sunday begged for another season of the HBO drama.
"My daughter is the one who watched both of the [seasons] and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,'" the star recalled. "She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’"
The Australian beauty won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role in the HBO drama, an honor she celebrated with her loves ones.
"It’s very much about the family, whether it be my mother, my husband, my kids. There’s something about it where you go, ‘Oh look, I earned this for the family.' That makes it fun," she said of winning an award. "That gives it meaning and gives it a joy."
All of that being said, the star — who also has two adult children, Isabella and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — admitted her brood also enjoys when she can just be an average Joe.
"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that," she said, noting she's involved in community activities like participating in school donation drives. "Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."
One of her biggest passions is supporting funds for women's cancer research, as she helped aid Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and even pays visits there every now and then.
"It’s always struck me that she doesn’t just come in and say that she wants to make a donation. She wants to understand what she’s doing and how she can have an impact," Vandana Abramson, MD, spilled. "How many questions she’s asked about the science speaks volumes about who she is."
The actress is involved with UN Women as well.
"I’d love to be able to do it all, and I’ve got to be careful how much I commit to so I can do it properly, because the idea of not doing it properly— that’s not a good feeling," she said of pursuing different goals in life.
