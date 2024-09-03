or
Keith Urban Shares the Unexpected Way He Bonds With Wife Nicole Kidman and Their 2 Teen Daughters

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and their daughters
Source: mega

Keith Urban loves being a girl dad!

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Keith Urban isn't afraid to admit he enjoys a spa day every now and then!

On the Monday, September 2, installment of The Kyle & Jackie O Show, the country star was asked if he ever indulges in any beauty treatments with wife Nicole Kidman.

keith urban unexpected way bonds wife nicole kidman teen daughters
Source: mega

Keith Urban confessed he enjoys doing skincare routines with Nicole Kidman and their two daughters.

"Do you enjoy the, you know, when you get the steaming facials? I like that," one of the co-hosts spilled, to which the dad-of-two, 56, admitted, "I'm always glad I do it. But I always forget to."

He also noted that he's tried LED masks alongside the Oscar winner, 57, and their daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, declaring, "Yeah, they're pretty good!"

keith urban unexpected way bonds wife nicole kidman teen daughters
Source: mega

The couple married in 2006.

While the teens maintained a very private life for years, they're beginning to step into the spotlight more, making their red carpet debut in April at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, where the Nine Perfect Strangers lead was honored.

The blonde beauty raved over her family in her acceptance speech, noting, "Right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

keith urban unexpected way bonds wife nicole kidman teen daughters
Source: mega

The actress said she finds teenage girls to be 'exquisite.'

In March, the movie star said she wasn't dreading her girls growing up.

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she gushed to ELLE. "I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."

keith urban unexpected way bonds wife nicole kidman teen daughters
Source: mega

The family split their time between Tennessee and Australia.

Kidman revealed it was Sunday that convinced her to do a third season of Big Little Lies, which was believed to have wrapped up after the second season debuted in 2019.

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the [seasons] and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third.' She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise,’" said the Emmy winner, who won an award for her role in the drama series.

Kidman is also a mom to Connor, 29, and Isabella Cruise, 31, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise during their marriage.

Though it's unclear how close Kidman still is to them, she made a rare comment about their dynamic in a 2018 interview with Who magazine, explaining, "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

