Kidman revealed it was Sunday that convinced her to do a third season of Big Little Lies, which was believed to have wrapped up after the second season debuted in 2019.

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the [seasons] and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third.' She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise,’" said the Emmy winner, who won an award for her role in the drama series.