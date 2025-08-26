NEWS Nicole Kidman's Daughters Are All Grown Up as Actress Shares Rare Family Photos Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman shared rare family photos of daughters Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith, 14, via Instagram. OK! Staff Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman delighted fans by sharing rare family photos of her daughters Sunday Rose Urban and Faith Urban in an adorable social media post. In a carousel posted on Instagram, Nicole kissed 14-year-old Faith on the cheek, embracing her against a stunning summer sunset. The actress looked radiant in a two-piece blue dress, while Faith donned a white halter dress, with both showing off their beautiful natural curls.

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman cuddled with both of her daughters in new photos.

In another sweet snapshot, Nicole wrapped her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose in a warm hug, smiling softly at the camera. Sunday wore a floral black dress, enjoying her mother's affection and rocking gorgeous beachy waves. The Nine Perfect Strangers star also took fans along for memories from a music festival, where she and her daughters enjoyed a performance by Olivia Rodrigo. Nicole, 58, reminisced about her daughter Sunday's 17th birthday celebration, sharing a glimpse of a stunning white cake adorned with pink and red details, including delightful red macarons.

Additionally, the iconic actress included a few personal summer moments in the post. One clip featured her in a black swimsuit diving into crystal-clear waters, while another image showed her relaxing on a bench under the summer sun. "Summer memories ❤️ Now back to school ✨," the Oscar winner captioned the heartwarming Instagram post.

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Kidman Urban.

Fans were quick to praise her look in the snapshots. "Love your hair natural 😍😍," one follower commented enthusiastically, while another exclaimed, "THE WAVY HAIR OMG YESSSS." The post also featured Nicole's sister Antonia Kidman and niece Lucia Hawley.

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram One fan told Nicole Kidman to 'let the curls run free.'

"Let the curls run free! Beautiful ❤️❤️," a third fan noted, while another remarked about the star's "beautiful family." Nicole’s youngest daughters — whom she shares with husband Keith Urban — are starting to shine in the public eye this year. Just earlier this month, Sunday Rose marked her runway debut and landed her first fashion magazine cover with Nylon.

Source: Mega Nicole Kidman's daughters are getting into modeling.

