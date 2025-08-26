or
Nicole Kidman's Daughters Are All Grown Up as Actress Shares Rare Family Photos

Composite Photos of Nicole Kidman, Faith Urban and Sunday Urban
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman shared rare family photos of daughters Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith, 14, via Instagram.

Profile Image

Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman delighted fans by sharing rare family photos of her daughters Sunday Rose Urban and Faith Urban in an adorable social media post.

In a carousel posted on Instagram, Nicole kissed 14-year-old Faith on the cheek, embracing her against a stunning summer sunset. The actress looked radiant in a two-piece blue dress, while Faith donned a white halter dress, with both showing off their beautiful natural curls.

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman cuddled with both of her daughters in new photos.

In another sweet snapshot, Nicole wrapped her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose in a warm hug, smiling softly at the camera. Sunday wore a floral black dress, enjoying her mother's affection and rocking gorgeous beachy waves.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star also took fans along for memories from a music festival, where she and her daughters enjoyed a performance by Olivia Rodrigo.

Nicole, 58, reminisced about her daughter Sunday's 17th birthday celebration, sharing a glimpse of a stunning white cake adorned with pink and red details, including delightful red macarons.

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman shared new photos from summer on social media.

Additionally, the iconic actress included a few personal summer moments in the post. One clip featured her in a black swimsuit diving into crystal-clear waters, while another image showed her relaxing on a bench under the summer sun.

"Summer memories ❤️ Now back to school ✨," the Oscar winner captioned the heartwarming Instagram post.

Photo of Nicole Kidman's Daughters And A Cake
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Kidman Urban.

Nicole Kidman

Fans were quick to praise her look in the snapshots. "Love your hair natural 😍😍," one follower commented enthusiastically, while another exclaimed, "THE WAVY HAIR OMG YESSSS."

The post also featured Nicole's sister Antonia Kidman and niece Lucia Hawley.

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

One fan told Nicole Kidman to 'let the curls run free.'

"Let the curls run free! Beautiful ❤️❤️," a third fan noted, while another remarked about the star's "beautiful family."

Nicole’s youngest daughters — whom she shares with husband Keith Urban — are starting to shine in the public eye this year. Just earlier this month, Sunday Rose marked her runway debut and landed her first fashion magazine cover with Nylon.

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: Mega

Nicole Kidman's daughters are getting into modeling.

In a dreamy beauty campaign for Clé de Peau Beauté last month, Faith made a charming cameo alongside her famous mom. The artistic short film featured Nicole in ethereal looks, capturing "radiance." During one touching moment, she embraced Faith, showcasing their mother-daughter bond.

"She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14," Nicole told People about Faith's appearance in the film. "It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn't a job. This is actually a gift.'"

