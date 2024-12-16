Nicole Kidman Reveals She Almost Gave Up Acting After Giving Birth to Daughter Sunday in 2008

Nicole Kidman nearly stepped away from her acting career in 2008 to focus on motherhood.

“When I gave birth to [Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,'” Kidman told CBS News.

Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with Australian singer Keith Urban, and two older children, Isabella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.