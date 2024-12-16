Nicole Kidman Reveals She Almost Gave Up Acting After Giving Birth to Daughter Sunday in 2008
Nicole Kidman nearly stepped away from her acting career in 2008 to focus on motherhood.
“When I gave birth to [Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,'” Kidman told CBS News.
Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with Australian singer Keith Urban, and two older children, Isabella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
However, the actress’ late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, encouraged her to rethink her decision.
“We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done.’ She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely,'” she recounted.
Listening to her mom turned out to be the right move, as Nicole earned her third Oscar nomination for her role in Rabbit Hole three years later.
“That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters,” she explained of her mom rooting for her. “So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little.”
In an earlier interview, Spellbound star opened up about how her mom was the driving force behind her success.
“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” she told to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020.
"But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths," she added.
Earlier this year, Nicole faced the heartbreaking loss of her beloved mother, which led her to skip the Venice Film Festival Awards. At the time, she was being honored as Best Actress for her role in Babygirl, an upcoming erotic thriller set to hit theaters on December 25.
"I arrived in Venice and found out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," Nicole said in her statement in September. "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me.
"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken,” she continued.
In November, The Undoing star shared the profound impact her mother had on her.
“She was my compass in a way. It’s like losing that, but at the same time going, Okay, well, this is for her then,” she told Vanity Fair.
“She loved my career, she really did. She would be there through all the ups and downs, all of it. Her essence has been pretty much the driving force through my whole life. I wish she could have seen this part of it. She was very excited to see Babygirl, and she was excited to see Perfect Couple too, but she didn’t get to see either of those,” she added, referring to her latest Netflix series.