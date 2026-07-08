Nicole Kidman Is 'Free and Wild' Following Keith Urban Split, Claims Costar Sandra Bullock

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Sandra Bullock is sharing her thoughts on Nicole Kidman following the actress' split from Keith Urban. In a recent interview celebrating the first-ever 4K UHD release of Practical Magic on August 25, Bullock and Kidman reflected on their beloved characters from the 1998 fantasy classic and revealed how much of themselves they see in the iconic roles.

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Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock said Nicole Kidman's real-life personality closely resembles her adventurous ‘Practical Magic’ character, Gillian Owens.

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In the film, Bullock played the grounded and compassionate Sally Owens, while Kidman starred as her adventurous sister, Gillian. Together, the siblings navigate a family curse, magical abilities and an unbreakable bond. While discussing Gillian's fearless personality, Bullock admitted she has always admired the character's confidence and spontaneity. “Gillian is really brave. I always wish I could be more like that in life. She knows what she is. She embraces what she is, and she fully leans into it,” Bullock, 61, shared in the clip, which was obtained by People. The actress then explained why the role has always felt like a natural fit for Kidman. “She’s playing a character, but you are seeing a lot of who Nicole really is,” Bullock said of Gillian. “She’s free and wild and adventurous and is always doing something amazing."

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Kidman Reflected on Her Character

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman explained that Gillian embraces who she is, even while believing she may never experience lasting love.

Kidman, whose divorce from Urban was finalized in January, also shared why she feels connected to Gillian. “I don’t want to reject who I am and what I am, and I love being who I am.’ Gillian has her own barriers and walls, which is, ‘Well, I’m just gonna have fun, and I know I’ll never be able to experience love or have love, but that’s okay,'" she stated. Producer Denise Di Novi also weighed in on Bullock's performance, explaining why audiences connected so deeply with the character. “Sally is very different in that she has always yearned for that deep, true soulmate love, and she found it, but she lost the man that she fell in love with, and people really related to her,” Di Novi explained. “Sandra Bullock brought so much emotion to Sally, and I was surprised by the depth of that emotion and how it affected people.”

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‘Practical Magic 2’ Is Finally Happening

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Source: MEGA Producer Denise Di Novi praised Sandra Bullock's emotional performance as Sally Owens, saying audiences deeply connected with the character.

Nearly three decades after the original film debuted, Bullock and Kidman are officially returning as the Owens sisters in Practical Magic 2. The first trailer for the sequel was released on June 25. The preview opens with a reminder that “no magic is stronger than sisterhood” before introducing Sally's daughters, Kylie and Antonia, played by Joey King and Maisie Williams.

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Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

'Love is Our Undoing'

Source: MEGA ‘Practical Magic’ will be released on 4K UHD for the first time on August 25.