Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Agreement Revealed 4 Months After Hollywood Couple Shockingly Split

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reached a divorce settlement four months after their shocking split.





Jan. 6 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have finally reached a divorce settlement.

Four months after the actress filed for divorce, the couple agreed to waive rights to child and spousal support and be responsible for their own expenses.

Kidman will spend 306 days of the year with kids Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, while Keith will only have 59 days "every other weekend," per a Tuesday, January 6, report.

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two kids.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two kids.

The exes' properties, furniture, appliances, cars, bank accounts, investments and personal valuables will be divided between them. Both Nicole and Keith agreed to receive no extra money for child support, as their monthly incomes exceed $100,000.

Any legal or court expenses will be split equally between the stars.

Additionally, legal documents read, "Each party indicates that he or she does not want to proceed with formal discovery, including completing interrogatories and requests for production of documents, or discovery depositions, that are designed to discover assets and debts."

Nicole was supposed to appear in a court hearing on Tuesday morning but wound up not being present, as she flew back from Australia on Monday.

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split?

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated in September 2025.

The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce in September 2025 after nearly 19 years of marriage. At the time, it was rumored that her husband was romantically involved with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Although the speculation was never confirmed, Keith notably changed a lyric in "The Fighter," a song he previously wrote about his wife, to "Maggie." The original line is, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," but he sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

A source added at the time, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it. It’s all over Nashville."

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Spends Holidays With Her Children

Image of Nicole Kidman watched fireworks with her kids.
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman watched fireworks with her kids.

However, Nicole seems to be in good spirits and spent New Year's Eve last month alongside her children. On Friday, January 2, the movie star shared an Instagram Story watching fireworks in Sydney, Australia, with her arms wrapped around her girls.

"Looking forward into 2026 xx," she wrote.

Image of Nicole Kidman will spent the majority of the year with her children.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman will spent the majority of the year with her children.

The Babygirl alum also enjoyed Christmas in Australia with her kids, sans Keith.

"Nicole and the girls are in Australia for Christmas. This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall," an insider said in December 2025 "She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home. She's very excited."

The source added, "She's been super positive and focused on things that she's grateful for. And there are so many! She feels very blessed."

