Nicole Kidman Kept Close Eye On Husband Keith Urban During Vegas Shows
She’s got her eye on him!
It seems actress Nicole Kidman kept her husband, country artist Keith Urban, on a relatively tight leash during his residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
According to an anonymous insider, the 55-year-old Oscar-winning star “wouldn’t allow him to go out with his band,” citing concerns surrounding the temptations of Sin City.
“There are tons of groupies looking to bed stars,” the unnamed source explained to In Touch. “Everyone's had nightmare stories about people having affairs while they’re in town.”
But it seems it wasn’t just groupies that the Big Little Lies star was reportedly concerned about when it came to her significant other headlining in Vegas. Another reason Kidman allegedly stayed near her man, the source said, related to helping Urban, 54, maintain his more than 15 years of sobriety.
“Nicole Keeps him close to help block temptation,” they added.
And it seems at one point, Kidman’s penchant for looking after Urban seemingly seeped into one of the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer’s live performances.
Throughout Urban’s residency, the Being the Ricardos star occasionally stopped by on stage, offering her spouse some encouragement – and on one occasion, a piece of apparel.
"I want to get your jacket," she told the artist during a performance on Sunday, May 29, after introducing herself as “Nicole Urban,” per Entertainment Tonight. "You put it on the floor and I'm worried."
"She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket,'” Urban later explained while walking with his wife. “And I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'"
Yet it seems Urban misplacing his jacket wasn’t the only unexpected aspect of his Vegas shows. Back in February, the star told People that his residency came to be after receiving a frantic phone call asking him to fill in for Adele, who postponed her series of shows in January.
"We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows, and it worked out perfect," the star recalled. "We were able to do it."