Nicole Kidman Tells 'Lioness' Fans to 'Demand' Another Season of the Show

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Nicole Kidman wants Lioness to keep on running as much as the fans do. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said she wanted the push to keep going with the Taylor Sheridan drama, saying, “We need to have loud voices.”

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman asked fans to 'demand' another season of 'Lioness.'

“I’m passionate about the show, so I’m glad other people are. It really seems to connect more and more with people as they discover it,” she continued. This comes after the spy thriller wrapped its third season on a note of game-changing twists. However, despite the show currently being more hyped than ever, Paramount+ has yet to officially greenlight a Season 4. Kidman said, "Go ahead, c’mon, we need to have loud voices — demand it!"

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'Lioness' Season 3 Ended on Another Twisted Cliffhanger

Source: MEGA Season 3 of 'Lioness' left Nicole Kidman's Kaitlyn with even more to deal with besides her concerns about Joe's abduction.

Season 3 of Lioness ended on yet another cliffhanger. CIA Clandestine Service supervisor Kaitlyn (played by Kidman) has more to deal with now. While she was already concerned about her star pupil Joe's abduction (played by Zoe Saldaña), “The Unravelling,” released on Sunday, ended with Joe’s husband leaving with their kids and the revelation that season 1 target Aaliyah Amrohi (played by Stephanie Nur) was behind Joe’s kidnapping.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman was asked how Kaitlyn would navigate Joe's current state, as the season left her in a pretty vulnerable state.

Talking about that ending, Kidman was asked how Kaitlyn would navigate Joe's current state, as the season left Joe in a pretty vulnerable state. To this, she answered, "Step by step." The Eyes Wide Shut actress then went on to explain, "Kaitlyn never does anything rash, without contemplating all the consequences. She is unbelievably measured, awake, and aware. It’s why you never see her respond in an emotional way to any situation. If she loses her temper, it’s to get where she wants to go." "I wish I was like that," she also added with a laugh.

Nicole Kidman Shares What She Would Like to See Happen With Kaitlyn

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman shared what she would like to see happen with her 'Lioness' character.