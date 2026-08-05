Zoe Saldaña Reveals Taylor Sheridan's Brutal Rule on Set: 'You Either Accept or Quit'

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Zoe Saldaña said joining a Taylor Sheridan project came with one clear expectation. "So working with him is a challenge in the sense that he does raise the bar," the Oscar winner told People. She added, "And you have one of two choices. You either accept the challenge and make sure that you don’t f--- up… or you quit." Saldaña continued, "And I like being challenged. I really do." Sheridan has built a television empire with series including Yellowstone, Lioness, Landman, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and the Yellowstone prequels.

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Taylor Sheridan Prepared Zoe Saldaña Before Filming Began

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña spoke about working with Taylor Sheridan and the challenges she faced while filming 'Lioness.'

The actress revealed that Sheridan contacted her before production on season three to discuss how he envisioned her character, CIA operative Joe McNamara. Speaking with USA Today, Saldaña recalled that he wanted her to transform physically for the role. "He said, 'I definitely want you to build more muscle. I want Joe to be just a machine,'" she shared. Saldaña admitted that she immediately hired a private trainer to prepare for the physically demanding part. "Sheridan is an intimidating cat," Saldaña said. "I’m not going to lie. And he comes in so serious. It raises the bar for the rest of us."

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Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña prepared for her role by Taylor Sheridan as CIA operative Joe McNamara by building muscle before filming 'Lioness' season three.

Despite that reputation, Saldaña said working directly with Sheridan gave her a deeper appreciation for his creative process. "It’s actually great," she told People. She added, "When you work with him is when you realize how passionate he is about actors and about acting. I think it is his first love when it comes to the arts." The 48-year-old also discussed the filmmaker’s approach behind his projects. "He’s an incredibly smart person. He’s very curious about government affairs, and he seeks out information and education based on that curiosity," Saldaña said. She continued, "And then he writes these incredibly elaborate shows that end up really educating us as well."

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Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña Worked Together to Tackle the Scripts

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman developed a close working relationship while navigating Taylor Sheridan’s complex scripts on 'Lioness.'

Saldaña spoke about her close working relationship with Nicole Kidman, saying the pair regularly leaned on each other. The actresses also described how they worked through Sheridan’s complex scripts during production. "We tag team finding out where Taylor is and seeing if he’s going to call us back because, when we need him, it’s always having to do with the work," Saldaña said. She explained they spent a few minutes catching up each morning before heading to hair and makeup, then discussed the day's scenes and any dialogue that needed clarification.

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña praised Nicole Kidman’s talent and shared her admiration and collaboration while working together on 'Lioness.'