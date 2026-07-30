Single Nicole Kidman Glows in See-Through Outfit for Starry 'Lioness' Premiere: Photos
July 30 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman brought effortless elegance to the red carpet.
On Wednesday, July 29, the Oscar winner, 59, looked radiant as she attended the premiere of Lioness, stepping out in a shimmering, semi-sheer ensemble that blended glamour with sophistication.
Kidman arrived at the star-studded event wearing a sleeveless champagne-colored dress adorned with intricate beadwork and delicate chain embellishments layered over flowing ivory wide-leg trousers. She completed the ethereal look with open-toe heels, minimal jewelry and her signature long blonde hair styled in loose, face-framing layers.
The Big Little Lies star confidently posed for photographers, flashing a warm smile as the sparkling details caught the light from every angle. In several close-up shots, Kidman playfully peeked through her sweeping bangs while showing off glowing makeup and a soft pink lip.
Another photo captured the actress arriving at the venue, where she waved to fans and photographers as the sheer accents of her outfit shimmered under the evening lights.
'Lioness' Season 3 Arrives Soon
Kidman reprises her role as Kaitlyn Meade in the Paramount+ hit Lioness, created by Taylor Sheridan. The third season of the spy thriller is set to premiere on August 2.
Joining Kidman in the upcoming season are Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Laysla De Oliveira, Ian Bohen and Morgan Freeman.
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Another Sultry Outfit Kidman Wore
The stylish appearance comes just days after Kidman made headlines during an elegant event at Splendido, A Belmond Hotel in Portofino.
Pianist Vlad Bakhanov shared photos from the glamorous evening on Instagram, offering fans a closer look at the actress' sophisticated look. The Babygirl star stunned in a rust-orange Dodo Bar Or silk gown featuring delicate lace trim along the neckline.
She completed the polished ensemble with gold platform heels, layered necklaces and her signature loose blonde waves. Kidman smiled as she posed arm-in-arm with Bakhanov, who wore a shimmering turquoise sequined blazer paired with white trousers.
Italian Getaway Fuels Dating Speculation
Kidman's latest outing comes as interest in her personal life continues to grow.
The actress was previously spotted enjoying an Italian getaway in Portofino on July 18 while chatting with private equity investor Michael Reinstein outside a hotel.
Dressed in a chic white silk tank top and matching skirt, the 59-year-old stepped onto a balcony for some fresh air while spending time with Reinstein, who has been identified in reports as the Beverly Hills businessman she has reportedly been linked to.
Although the sighting fueled dating rumors, the pair appeared to be simply enjoying a friendly conversation.
Keeping her look understated, Kidman wore her hair down with minimal accessories, while Reinstein opted for a navy shirt, matching shorts and black sunglasses.
In another series of photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress was also seen enjoying an Aperol Spritz by the pool with Reinstein. At one point, he playfully lifted her hat as they laughed together.
According to gossip site DeuxMoi, Kidman has been quietly getting to know her rumored new companion.
A source told the outlet, "We're told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye."
Kidman reportedly filed for divorce in September 2025 after nearly 19 years of marriage, with Keith Urban having moved out of the family home several months earlier.