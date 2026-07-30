Single Nicole Kidman Glows in See-Through Outfit for Starry 'Lioness' Premiere: Photos

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Nicole Kidman brought effortless elegance to the red carpet. On Wednesday, July 29, the Oscar winner, 59, looked radiant as she attended the premiere of Lioness, stepping out in a shimmering, semi-sheer ensemble that blended glamour with sophistication. Kidman arrived at the star-studded event wearing a sleeveless champagne-colored dress adorned with intricate beadwork and delicate chain embellishments layered over flowing ivory wide-leg trousers. She completed the ethereal look with open-toe heels, minimal jewelry and her signature long blonde hair styled in loose, face-framing layers.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman dazzled in a shimmering semi-sheer outfit at the ‘Lioness’ Season 3 premiere on July 29.

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The Big Little Lies star confidently posed for photographers, flashing a warm smile as the sparkling details caught the light from every angle. In several close-up shots, Kidman playfully peeked through her sweeping bangs while showing off glowing makeup and a soft pink lip. Another photo captured the actress arriving at the venue, where she waved to fans and photographers as the sheer accents of her outfit shimmered under the evening lights.

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'Lioness' Season 3 Arrives Soon

Source: MEGA The Oscar-winning actress returns as Kaitlyn Meade when the Paramount+ series premieres on August 2.

Kidman reprises her role as Kaitlyn Meade in the Paramount+ hit Lioness, created by Taylor Sheridan. The third season of the spy thriller is set to premiere on August 2. Joining Kidman in the upcoming season are Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Laysla De Oliveira, Ian Bohen and Morgan Freeman.

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Another Sultry Outfit Kidman Wore

Source: @pacificoalfonso/Instagram The star wore a stunning rust orange silk dress during a Portofino outing with pianist Vlad Bakhanov.

The stylish appearance comes just days after Kidman made headlines during an elegant event at Splendido, A Belmond Hotel in Portofino. Pianist Vlad Bakhanov shared photos from the glamorous evening on Instagram, offering fans a closer look at the actress' sophisticated look. The Babygirl star stunned in a rust-orange Dodo Bar Or silk gown featuring delicate lace trim along the neckline. She completed the polished ensemble with gold platform heels, layered necklaces and her signature loose blonde waves. Kidman smiled as she posed arm-in-arm with Bakhanov, who wore a shimmering turquoise sequined blazer paired with white trousers.

Italian Getaway Fuels Dating Speculation

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman's glamorous red carpet appearance comes shortly after she sparked romance speculation during a trip to Portofino, Italy.